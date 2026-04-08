Being one of the most popular segments in the automotive market, SUVs have been ruling in India for some time now. The different segments of the category have given it a boost, with multiple price points, different body types, and different purposes. While a few SUVs can be boring to drive since they are mainly bought for high ground clearance, their rugged looks and their ability to venture off-road. However, here are 5 automatic SUVs I would honestly pick that don’t feel boring to drive:

1 Skoda Kushaq Engine 999 cc Mileage 18.72-19.66 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Skoda Kushaq recently received a facelift, which means it has a new look and a couple of new changes. The Skoda Kushaq is powered by two different engine options: a 1.0L TSI, which produces 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission, and a 1.5L TSI producing 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Skoda Kushaq has been one o the best SUVs in terms of driving dynamics and it continues the legacy with the Skoda Kushaq facelift. The starting ex-showroom price of the Skoda Kushaq facelift automatic is set at ₹12.69 lakh.

2 Renault Duster Engine 999 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details French automaker Renault has re-launched the Duster in India, and it is here to conquer the mid-size SUV segment. The Renault Duster performs exceptionally well when it comes to the overall driving experience, owing to the engine, suspension, features and the overall comfort. In addition to that, the Duster is powered by two different engine options: a 1.0L TCe 100 turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine producing 98 bhp and 166 Nm of torque, and a 1.3L TCe 160 turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 160 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. The latter is paired with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹14.49 lakh.

3 Tata Nexon Engine 1,199 cc Mileage 17.01-24.08 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Tata Nexon has been one of the best-selling SUVs in India from Tata’s product portfolio. It is powered by a 1.2L three-cylinder turbocharged Revotron engine producing 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, paired with a dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Tata Nexon is one of the most powerful cars in its segment, with good handling, making it one of the top choices of the Indian customer. The starting price of the Tata Nexon with DCA is set at ₹11.24 lakh.

4 Mahindra BE 6 Engine 59-79 kWh cc Speed 200 kmph View Offers View More Details The only electric vehicle on the list, the Mahindra BE 6, is an extremely fun-to-drive car. The instant torque from electric motors, combined with insane handling and stability, allows for constant maintenance of triple-digit speeds. The Mahindra BE 6 is offered with two different battery packs: a 59 kWh battery pack and a 79 kWh battery pack. The former produces 228 bhp while the latter produces 282 bhp, with the torque remaining constant at 380 Nm across both battery pack options. The Mahindra BE 6 has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹18.90 lakh.

5 Jeep Compass Engine 1,956 cc Mileage 16.2-17.1 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Jeep Compass is not a boring car to drive by any means. The only SUV on the list which is offered with only a diesel engine, the Compass is powered by a 2.0L Multijet II turbocharged diesel engine producing 167 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, paired with a nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission, giving it enough thump to put most of the cars to shame while remaining extremely stable at the higher end of the triple-digit speeds. The Jeep Compass with automatic transmission has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹23.38 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: