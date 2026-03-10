The start-and-stop traffic in Indian metropolitan cities has everyone begging mercy, especially the clutch plates of manual cars. Cars with automatic transmission are being preferred by Indian customers to battle this fatigue of constantly wrestling with their clutch and gear lever in bumper-to-bumper traffic. Not only that, but automatic cars are also being preferred for their ease of driving in both cities and on the highways. Here are 5 automatic cars under ₹12 lakh I would choose for daily use:

Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze automatic

The sub-4 metre sedan from the house of Honda, the Amaze, is powered by a 1.2L four-cylinder i-VTEC engine producing 88 bhp and 110 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a seven-speed continuous variable transmission (CVT) automatic. The starting ex-showroom price of the automatic variant of the Honda Amaze is set at ₹8.62 lakh.

Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite automatic

The Nissan Magnite is powered by two different engine options: a 1.0L three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine and a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged engine producing 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, and 98 bhp and 160 Nm of torque, respectively. The transmission duties of both engines are fulfilled by a five-speed manual transmission, a five-speed AMT transmission and a CVT transmission. The starting ex-showroom price of the AMT variant of the Nissan Magnite is set at ₹6.20 lakh, while the CVT variant has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹9.25 lakh.

Renault Triber

Renault Triber automatic

The Renault Triber is powered by a 1.0L three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine producing 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission and a five-speed AMT transmission. The Renault Triber with AMT transmission has a starting ex-showroom price of Rs

Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20 automatic

The premium hatchback from South Korean automaker Hyundai, the i20, is powered by a 1.2L naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine producing 81 bhp and 114.7 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission and an intelligent variable transmission (IVT). The starting ex-showroom price of the IVT variant of the Hyundai i20 is set at ₹8.13 lakh.

Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kylaq automatic

The Skoda Kylaq is powered by a 1.0L TSI three-cylinder turbocharged engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The automatic variant of the Skoda Kylaq has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹9.25 lakh.

