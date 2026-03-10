HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 5 Automatic Cars Under 12 Lakh I Would Choose For Daily Use

5 automatic cars under 12 lakh I would choose for daily use

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 10 Mar 2026, 21:41 pm
Gemini said To combat urban traffic fatigue, these five automatic cars under 12 lakh—Amaze, Magnite, Triber, i20, and Kylaq—offer diverse transmissions like CVT, IVT, and Torque Converters for effortless daily commuting.

5 automatic cars under ₹12 lakh I would choose for daily use
5 automatic cars under ₹12 lakh I would choose for daily use
The start-and-stop traffic in Indian metropolitan cities has everyone begging mercy, especially the clutch plates of manual cars. Cars with automatic transmission are being preferred by Indian customers to battle this fatigue of constantly wrestling with their clutch and gear lever in bumper-to-bumper traffic. Not only that, but automatic cars are also being preferred for their ease of driving in both cities and on the highways. Here are 5 automatic cars under 12 lakh I would choose for daily use:

Honda Amaze

The sub-4 metre sedan from the house of Honda, the Amaze, is powered by a 1.2L four-cylinder i-VTEC engine producing 88 bhp and 110 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a seven-speed continuous variable transmission (CVT) automatic. The starting ex-showroom price of the automatic variant of the Honda Amaze is set at 8.62 lakh.

Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite is powered by two different engine options: a 1.0L three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine and a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged engine producing 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, and 98 bhp and 160 Nm of torque, respectively. The transmission duties of both engines are fulfilled by a five-speed manual transmission, a five-speed AMT transmission and a CVT transmission. The starting ex-showroom price of the AMT variant of the Nissan Magnite is set at 6.20 lakh, while the CVT variant has a starting ex-showroom price of 9.25 lakh.

Renault Triber

The Renault Triber is powered by a 1.0L three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine producing 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission and a five-speed AMT transmission. The Renault Triber with AMT transmission has a starting ex-showroom price of Rs

Hyundai i20

The premium hatchback from South Korean automaker Hyundai, the i20, is powered by a 1.2L naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine producing 81 bhp and 114.7 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission and an intelligent variable transmission (IVT). The starting ex-showroom price of the IVT variant of the Hyundai i20 is set at 8.13 lakh.

Also Read: Renault Bridger Concept unveiled; previews upcoming sub-4m SUV for India launch

Skoda Kylaq

The Skoda Kylaq is powered by a 1.0L TSI three-cylinder turbocharged engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The automatic variant of the Skoda Kylaq has a starting ex-showroom price of 9.25 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 10 Mar 2026, 21:41 pm IST

