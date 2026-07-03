5 all-wheel-drive monocoque SUVs I would buy instead of spending money on a 4x4

The Indian automotive market is heavily populated by SUVs as customers are preferring bigger cars, for better usability in day-to-day circumstances and for the occasional off-roading. SUVs not only have become a status symbol but it has also become a utility tool for people who regularly drive on rough patches of roads. Here are 5 all-wheel drive monocoque SUVs I would buy in India:

From the Grand Vitara to the Tiguan R-Line, these five monocoque SUVs offer all-wheel drive, capable performance, and everyday practicality for buyers seeking comfort with occasional off-road capability

1 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara EMI starting at just ₹14,100/ month Check Eligibility The Alpha variant of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara boasts a monocoque chassis while being equipped with AllGrip Select which is an electronically-controlled all-wheel drive system. The Grand Vitara is powered by a 1.5L K15C naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine producing 102 bhp and 139 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The AWD variant of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara boasts a price tag of ₹18.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

2 Mahindra XUV 7XO Mahindra XUV 7XO EMI starting at just ₹17,900/ month Check Eligibility The Mahindra XUV 7XO boasts a monocoque chassis and an all-wheel drive system. The Mahindra XUV 7XO is powered by two different engine options, while all-wheel drive is available with the 2.2L mHawk turbocharged diesel engine producing a peak power output of 182 bhp and peak torque of up to 450 Nm, paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Additionally, the AWD variant is available with seven-seater option only, with it boasting a price tag of ₹23.44 lakh (ex-showroom).

3 Jeep Compass Jeep Compass EMI starting at just ₹23,600/ month Check Eligibility The Jeep Compass is yet another SUV boasting a monocoque chassis and an all-wheel drive system. The all-wheel drive system is available in the top-spec variant Model S (O) of the Jeep Compass. It is powered by a 2.0L Mulitjet II turbocharged diesel engine producing 167.67 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The top variant of the Jeep Compass boasts a price tag of ₹30.45 lakh (ex-showroom)

4 Skoda Kodiaq Skoda Kodiaq EMI starting at just ₹48,400/ month Check Eligibility The Skoda Kodiaq is the flagship SUV from the Czech automaker. It is one of the most reliable SUVs in the price point and boasts AWD, allowing the car to wander off to pastures unknown. The Skoda Kodiaq is powered by a 2.0L TSI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹36.99 lakh.

5 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line EMI starting at just ₹64,100/ month Check Eligibility The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line features an all-wheel drive, while boasting a monocoque chassis. It is powered by a 2.0L TSI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹47.11 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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