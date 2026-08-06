5 4x4 SUVs I would buy if I were upgrading from the Toyota Hilux

An ideal Hilux upgrade should retain body-on-frame toughness, low-range four-wheel-drive hardware and strong reliability, while offering a more refined cabin, better technology and greater long-distance comfort. These five SUVs stand out as the strongest options across different budgets:

The Toyota Hilux has earned a reputation in India for being one of the toughest 4x4 vehicles on sale. Its ladder-frame construction, dependable diesel engine and low-range off-road capability make it a favourite among buyers who need a vehicle that can handle everything from highway touring to rough terrain. But for owners looking to move into something more premium, the next step is usually a capable 4x4 SUV rather than another pickup.

1 MG Majestor MG Majestor EMI starting at just ₹52,400/ month Check Eligibility The MG Majestor is one of the newest full-size ladder-frame SUVs in the segment and offers a compelling alternative to established rivals. It combines traditional 4x4 hardware with a significantly more feature-rich interior than most body-on-frame SUVs. It is powered by a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine producing 213 bhp and 478.5 Nm, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The 4WD version gets low-range four-wheel drive, triple differential locks and multiple terrain modes, making it particularly attractive for buyers who frequently venture off the beaten path. Starting price: ₹42.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

2 Toyota Fortuner Legender 4x4 Toyota Fortuner Legender EMI starting at just ₹54,400/ month Check Eligibility For existing Toyota owners, the Fortuner Legender 4x4 is the most natural upgrade from the Hilux. Both vehicles share the same ladder-frame platform family and Toyota’s proven off-road engineering. The SUV uses a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine that develops 201 bhp and 500 Nm, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. Its 4x4 system with low-range gearing ensures it remains highly capable in challenging terrain while offering a more premium cabin and better everyday comfort than the Hilux. Starting price: ₹45.08 lakh (ex-showroom)

3 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Jeep Wrangler EMI starting at just ₹88,500/ month Check Eligibility If the Hilux was primarily used for trail driving and adventure travel, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is the most focused off-road machine in this list. It is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 268 bhp and 400 Nm, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The Wrangler comes equipped with a low-range transfer case, front and rear locking differentials, disconnecting sway bars and excellent approach and departure angles, making it one of the most capable factory-built off-road SUVs in India. Starting price: ₹67.65 lakh (ex-showroom)

4 Defender 110 Land Rover Defender EMI starting at just ₹1,40,000/ month Check Eligibility The Defender 110 is a major step up in terms of luxury, technology and overall refinement, but it remains one of the most capable off-road SUVs available in India. The 3.0-litre diesel mild-hybrid engine produces 345 bhp and 700 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Land Rover’s advanced all-wheel-drive system, Terrain Response technology and exceptional wheel articulation allow the Defender to tackle difficult terrain while maintaining excellent on-road comfort. Starting price: ₹1.07 crore (ex-showroom)

5 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Toyota Land Cruiser EMI starting at just ₹2,84,800/ month Check Eligibility For buyers who want the ultimate Toyota upgrade, the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 (LC300) sits at the top of the hierarchy. It retains the durability and reliability that made the Hilux famous worldwide, but adds a far more luxurious interior, advanced technology and superior long-distance touring ability. The LC300 is powered by a 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 diesel engine producing 304 bhp and 700 Nm of torque, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Its full-time four-wheel-drive system with low-range gearing and multi-terrain management gives it exceptional capability in sand, rocks, mud and mountain trails. Starting price: ₹2.17 crore (ex-showroom)

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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