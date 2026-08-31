August has been a month full of car launches and with the September knocking on the door, it doesn’t look as if automakers are going slow down. September is expected to be a busy month with plenty of car launches happening this month, with plenty of luxury cars coming in. Here are 4 most-awaited cars set to launch in September 2026:

1 Kia Sorento Kia Sorento EMI starting at just ₹40,600/ month Check Eligibility Kia is set to introduce the Sorento in India on September 4, positioning it as the brand’s new flagship internal-combustion SUV. The model will be offered with both strong-hybrid and diesel powertrains. The 1.6L strong-hybrid setup develops 238 hp and 380 Nm, while the 2.0L diesel engine produces 202 hp and 441 Nm. The Sorento is expected to be offered in both six- and seven-seat configurations. Kia has already commenced bookings for the SUV.

2 BMW 7 Series BMW is scheduled to launch the facelifted versions of its flagship 7 Series and i7 sedans in India on September 11. The company opened bookings for both models on August 1, shortly after their global unveiling earlier this year. BMW currently offers the 740i petrol and 740d diesel variants of the 7 Series in India, while the electric i7 is available in eDrive 50 and M70 xDrive forms. Internationally, the updated 740i and 740d continue to use 3.0L straight-six engines. The 740i now produces 400 hp and 580 Nm, representing increases of 19 hp and 60 Nm respectively. The 740d develops 313 hp and 670 Nm, gaining 27 hp and 20 Nm. Both versions continue with 48V mild-hybrid technology, an eight-speed automatic transmission and BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

3 Porsche Cayenne Electric Porsche is set to showcase the Cayenne Electric in India on September 30, following the announcement of its prices last year. The electric SUV is priced at ₹1.77 crore for the standard version, while the range-topping Cayenne Turbo Electric carries an ex-showroom price of ₹2.27 crore. Both variants feature a 113 kWh battery and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system as standard. The Cayenne Turbo Electric is the more performance-focused version, producing 1,156 hp and 1,500 Nm with Launch Control. It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 260 kmph. Porsche claims a WLTP range of 537 km.

4 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift The second-generation Maruti Baleno, introduced in 2022, is due for a mid-cycle update. Based on earlier test mule sightings, the facelifted hatchback is expected to receive several exterior revisions, particularly at the front and will be launched on September 5. Under the hood, the Baleno is expected to retain its existing engine line-up, including a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 90 hp, paired with either a five-speed manual or five-speed AMT. A CNG version producing 77.5 hp will continue to be offered exclusively with a manual gearbox.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: