3 powerful C-segment SUVs I would buy as an automobile enthusiast under 20 lakh

The compact SUV category in India has become extremely popular, owing to the variety of cars and changing consumer preferences, resulting in its boom. Every major automaker in India currently boasts one or more C-segment SUVs in its product portfolio, which indicates the popularity of the segment in the country. With a wide variety of SUVs available in the category, here are the 3 most powerful petrol-powered C-segment SUVs to buy as an automobile enthusiast. These SUVs offer the best driving dynamics along with boasting more power than their competitors:

1 Renault Duster Engine 999 cc Mileage 13-15 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Renault Duster is the most powerful compact SUV being offered in the country with a petrol engine. Additionally, the Duster is offered with two engine options: a TCe 100, which is a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 98.63 bhp and 166 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission, and a 1.3L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 160.77 bhp and 280 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It is also one of the best-handling SUVs in the country, and it is right up there when it comes to driving dynamics. The top variant of the Renault Duster boasts a price tag of ₹18.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

2 Skoda Kushaq Engine 999 cc Mileage 18.72-19.66 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Skoda takes driving dynamics very seriously, which makes the Kushaq one of the best-handling SUVs in the C-segment space, while the 1.5L turbocharged engine makes it freakishly fast. The Skoda Kushaq, much like the Renault Duster, is powered by two different engine options: a 1.0L TSI three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed torque converter automatic and a six-speed manual transmission, and a 1.5L TSI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG transmission. The top variant of the Skoda Kushaq boasts a price tag of ₹18.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

3 Volkswagen Taigun Engine 999 cc Mileage 19.98 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Volkswagen Taigun, similar to the Skoda Kushaq, is powered by two different engine options: a 1.0L TSI three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed torque converter automatic and a six-speed manual transmission, and a 1.5L TSI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG transmission. The Taigun weighs heavily on its handling and driving dynamics, much like the Skoda Kushaq, making it one of the better SUVs to drive in the segment. The top variant of the Volkswagen Taigun boasts a price tag of ₹19.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

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