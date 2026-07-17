3 diesel MPVs I would pick for long-distance road trips

Diesel engines are known to be extremely fuel efficient while being the choice of engines for long distance travelling and road trips. While India is slowly changing its stance on diesel vehicles, there are a few MPVs that are still sold with a diesel engine in India to cater to the traveller masses. Here are 3 diesel MPVs to buy for long-distance trips:

Diesel MPVs remain ideal for long-distance travel, offering strong fuel efficiency and torque. The Kia Carens Clavis, Toyota Innova Crysta and Kia Carnival are among the few diesel-powered MPVs still available in India

1 Kia Carens Clavis Kia Carens Clavis EMI starting at just ₹14,700/ month Check Eligibility The Kia Carens Clavis is the most affordable diesel MPV to buy in India, with a starting ex-showroom price of ₹13.14 lakh. The Kia Carens Clavis is powered by a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine producing 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual and six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Kia Carens Clavis boasts two more engine options which includes a 1.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine.

2 Toyota Innova Crysta Toyota Innova Crysta EMI starting at just ₹25,800/ month Check Eligibility Probably one of the last diesel MPVs to be sold by Toyota, the Innova Crysta is durable, reliable and hassle-free. Powered by a 2.4L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine producing 147.51 bhp and 373 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission, sending power to its rear wheels. The Innova Crysta is built on a ladder frame chassis making it extremely durable and capable enough to take punishment on Indian roads. The Toyota Innova Crysta boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹19.72 lakh.

3 Kia Carnival Kia Carnival EMI starting at just ₹83,600/ month Check Eligibility The Kia Carnival is powered by a single engine option, which is the 2.2L turbocharged diesel engine producing 190.4 bhp and 440 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. It is the only premium MPV available in the Indian automotive market with a diesel engine option, making it a unique proposition for customers who want to travel in luxury. The starting ex-showroom price of ₹59.64 lakh.

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