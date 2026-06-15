3 automatic SUVs under 15 lakh I would recommend to first-time buyers

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The automatic cars in India have been finding an increasing market penetration over the last couple of years. The automatic transmission-equipped cars offer a hassle-free and easy-to-drive experience, especially in the bumper-to-bumper city traffic conditions where manual transmission-equipped cars demand frequent clutch pressing and gear shifting, which could be an inconvenient driving experience for many.
For many buyers who look for a hassle-free, safe, and easy-to-drive automatic SUV priced under ₹15 lakh, here are the three best models to pick.
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is the ultimate choice for practical, stress-free ownership. The SUV comes promising hassle-free urban reliability, while it can be trusted on the highways equally. Powering the Brezza is a 1.5-litre K15C naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a smart hybrid technology that ensures high efficiency. The automatic variant gets a six-speed torque converter gearbox, which promises smooth gear-shifting as well as the convenience of dual-pedal driving, especially in congested city traffic conditions. The Brezza can be trusted on the highways as well. Additionally, the robust after-sales service network of Maruti Suzuki promises a low-cost and stress-free maintenance experience.
Mahindra XUV 3XO sits in the same league as the Brezza, but comes as a more tech-loaded option without sacrificing occupant protection. The SUV can be a great pick if you are looking for an automatic SUV under ₹15 lakh, promising robust safety and convenience of dual-pedal driving as well as overall value for money packaging. Powering this SUV is a 1.2-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine, paired with a six-speed Aisin torque-converter automatic gearbox. XUV 3XO offers a very spacious cabin and a commanding road presence, instilling confidence in the driver.
The Skoda Kylaq is a compact SUV promising a premium experience, at a budget under ₹15 lakh. Powering this SUV is a 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The SUV emphasises structural safety and predictable, confidence-inspiring handling. The SUV is perfect for city driving. The torque converter automatic gearbox not only offers the convenience of dual pedal driving in congested city traffic, but also comes without any of the low-speed lurching common to AMTs or DCTs.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.