3 automatic SUVs under 15 lakh I would recommend to first-time buyers

The best automatic SUVs under ₹ 15 lakh for first-time buyers in India are the Maruti Suzuki Brezza AT, Mahindra XUV 3XO AT, and Skoda Kylaq AT, which deliver the perfect blend of easy drivability, high seating, and essential safety.

The automatic cars in India have been finding an increasing market penetration over the last couple of years. The automatic transmission-equipped cars offer a hassle-free and easy-to-drive experience, especially in the bumper-to-bumper city traffic conditions where manual transmission-equipped cars demand frequent clutch pressing and gear shifting, which could be an inconvenient driving experience for many.

For many buyers who look for a hassle-free, safe, and easy-to-drive automatic SUV priced under ₹15 lakh, here are the three best models to pick.