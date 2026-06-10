3 automatic cars under ₹10 lakh I would buy to survive bumper-to-bumper traffic

Automatic cars are often considered lifesavers when it comes to city life, having to deal with traffic congestion and rush-hour bumper-to-bumper traffic. The ease of operating a car that can automatically shift gears in these situations is what people are paying extra for. However, here are three automatic cars to buy under ₹10 lakh to survive bumper-to-bumper traffic:

For city commuters, the Skoda Kylaq, Honda Amaze, and Hyundai i20 stand out as practical automatic cars under ₹ 10 lakh, offering convenience, comfort, and easy driving in heavy traffic.

1 Skoda Kylaq Engine 998 cc Mileage 19.05-19.68 kmpl Transmission Manual View Offers View More Details The Skoda Kylaq is powered by a 1.0L TSI turbocharged three-cylinder TSI engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, while it is also offered with a six-speed manual transmission. It is the Czech automaker’s entry-level SUV offering, along with being one of its best-selling products. The starting ex-showroom price of the Skoda Kylaq with automatic transmission is set at ₹9.25 lakh.

2 Honda Amaze Engine 1,199 cc Mileage 18.6-19.4 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Honda’s sub-4m sedan, the Amaze, is the entry-level car in the Japanese automaker’s product portfolio and is powered by a 1.2L four-cylinder i-VTEC petrol engine producing 88 bhp and 110 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed continuous variable automatic transmission (CVT), while it is also offered with a manual transmission. The Honda Amaze boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹8.65 lakh for the entry-level variant with automatic transmission.

3 Hyundai i20 Engine 1,197 cc Mileage 16-17.75 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Hyundai i20 is a premium hatchback offering by the South Korean automaker. The Hyundai i20 is powered by a 1.2L four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing approximately 82 bhp and 114.7 Nm of torque, paired with an intelligent variable transmission (IVT), while it is offered with an option of manual transmission. The starting ex-showroom price of the Hyundai i20 is set at ₹8.81 lakh for the entry-level variant boasting automatic transmission.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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