2027 Toyota Prius unveiled in the US; Gets electronic on-demand AWD

Japanese automaker Toyota has unveiled the 2027 Prius with several series updates. One of the key additions for the 2027 model year is the introduction of dual-zone automatic climate control. In addition, Toyota has expanded the exterior colour palette with the addition of the new Inked paint option, alongside existing shades such as Cutting Edge, Guardian Grey, Reservoir Blue and the Nightshade-exclusive Karashi.

Toyota has unveiled the 2027 Prius with dual-zone climate control, updated colours, fifth-generation hybrid powertrain, available AWD, enhanced infotainment, new convenience features and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 across the range

2027 Toyota Prius: Engine Options

The 2027 Toyota Prius is powered by the company’s fifth-generation Hybrid System (THS 5), which combines a 2.0L four-cylinder petrol engine with electric motors. Additionally, the front-wheel-drive variants produce a combined output of 194 hp and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in an estimated 7.2 seconds, while delivering a fuel economy of 23.4 kmpl. The All-wheel-drive models, on the other hand, generate a slightly higher combined output of 196 hp, reduce the 0 to 100 kmph sprint to approximately 7 seconds and return a fuel economy figure of 22.5 kmpl.

The hybrid system utilises two motor-generators integrated with a continuously variable transmission (e-CVT). Regenerative braking is complemented by an electronically controlled braking system that blends regenerative and hydraulic braking to maximise energy recovery. The Prius's low-speed urban driveability is complemented by a selectable EV mode for short-distance electric-only operation and a Vehicle Proximity Notification system to help enhance pedestrian safety.

2027 Toyota Prius: All-Wheel Drive

The All-wheel-drive models of the 2027 Toyota Prius are equipped with Toyota’s Electronic On-Demand AWD system that features a rear-mounted Interior Permanent Magnet (IPM) electric motor. The system monitors inputs from wheel-speed and G-force sensors to send torque to the rear axle as needed.

The vehicle's behaviour can be tailored to the driver with three selectable drive modes. Normal mode offers a good balance between performance and fuel efficiency; Eco mode prioritises fuel economy by dulling throttle response, while Sport mode sharpens accelerator response for a more exciting drive.

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2027 Toyota Prius: Interior and Features

The cabin is treated to Toyota’s latest Audio Multimedia system, with an 8-inch touchscreen standard on the LE, XLE and Nightshade grades, while the Limited grade gets a larger 12.3-inch display. The infotainment system supports over-the-air software updates, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and connected services. Audio duties are handled by a six-speaker sound system on lower variants, while the Limited trim upgrades to an eight-speaker JBL Premium Audio system with Clari-Fi technology.

Standard equipment across the range includes a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone automatic climate control, six USB Type-C ports, an electronic parking brake and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0. Higher variants add features such as 19-inch alloy wheels, heated SofTex-trimmed seats, a wireless charging pad, rain-sensing wipers, ventilated front seats, a powered liftback and a driver's seat with memory function. Buyers opting for the Limited variant can also specify the Limited Premium Package, which adds advanced parking and a panoramic view monitor.

2027 Toyota Prius: Safety

The 2027 Toyota Prius is equipped with Safety Sense 3.0 offered as standard across the lineup. The safety suite includes a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, full-speed dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, lane tracing assist, road sign assist, automatic high beam, and proactive driving assist.

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