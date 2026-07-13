2027 Toyota Innova Hycross facelift spotted testing with heavy camouflage

Japanese automaker Toyota has been one of the most dominant brands when it comes to the MPV market, with its Innova lineup. The Innova Crysta and Innova Hycross are two of the most popular MPVs in the Indian automotive market currently, with one offering a diesel engine while the other offers a petrol and a petrol-strong hybrid powertrain. The test mule of the 2027 Innova Hycross was, however, recently spotted. The Innova Hycross was launched in 2022 and is expected to undergo a facelift after half a decade.

2027 Toyota Innova Hycross: Exterior

The dimensions of the 2027 Toyota Innova Hycross are expected to be the same, considering the changes are expected to be cosmetic. While it is difficult to determine dimension changes from a video, it looks to be of the same size as the current Innova Hycross. Despite covering the test mule with heavy camouflage, it showcased similar window lines, similar wrap-around headlamps, wrap-around taillamps, shark fin antenna, pull-type door handles, a multi-spoke alloy wheel design, a spoiler and rear washer and wiper, among other features.

The front fascia was completely concealed, which suggests that there could be significant changes made to the front look of the MPV. While the Hycross boasts an SUV-like rugged design, Toyota can double down on the rugged look with the facelift launch. The side profile looks relatively unchanged, while the fuel cap’s position has not been changed; it is still not clear whether Toyota is planning to introduce new powertrain options to its hybrid-powered MPV in the near future.

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2027 Toyota Innova Hycross: Powertrains

In addition, the video also does not show an exhaust pipe, which suggests that the Toyota Innova Hycross can be offered with a new electric avatar. The engine options are expected to remain the same as the current Innova Hycross, including a TNGA fifth-generation, in-line four-cylinder petrol engine working in tandem with an electric motor and a nickel metal hydride battery producing a combined power output of 183.7 hp, and a 2.0L four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 172 bhp and 209 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT with sequential shift.

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