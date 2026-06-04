2027 Toyota GR86 revealed in US with new interior updates, updated throttle calibration and more

Japanese car manufacturer Toyota has revealed the 2027 GR86 at FuelFest in the Bay Area of California, with a host of updates. Built by Toyota’s Gazoo Racing division and developed via motorsport experience, the 2027 model year includes several upgrades to improve vehicle response, handling accuracy and everyday usability. Additionally, Toyota engineers have fine-tuned the throttle calibration to deliver linear power delivery, while the changes to the transmission mechanism have made downshifts from fifth to fourth gear more refined.

Toyota has unveiled the 2027 GR86 with refined driving dynamics, updated safety systems, new interior and exterior options, and an optional performance package, while retaining its 228hp 2.4-litre boxer engine.

2027 Toyota GR86: Powertrain

The 2027 Toyota GR86 will come in standard and premium trims, both featuring a naturally aspirated 2.4L flat-four boxer gasoline engine that produces 228 hp and 249 Nm of torque. The GR86 can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 6.1 seconds with the manual transmission and 6.6 seconds with the automatic. Both variants come equipped with a Torsen limited-slip differential as standard, helping maximise traction during cornering and spirited driving. The GR86’s cockpit continues to prioritise driver engagement with a digital instrument cluster, push-button start system, automatic climate control and a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel.

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Automatic transmission variants additionally benefit from steering-mounted paddle shifters and selectable driving modes, including Normal, Sport and Snow. In Sport mode, the transmission automatically adjusts shift patterns based on driver inputs and vehicle behaviour to deliver a more engaging driving experience.

2027 Toyota GR86: New Paint Job

The 2027 Toyota GR86 has introduced a new exterior paint finish called Thunder. In addition to that, the solid grey shade is designed to highlight the coupe’s bodywork and changes character under varying lighting conditions. Toyota has confirmed that the updated GR86 will arrive at dealerships in mid-2026, with pricing and detailed specifications set to be announced closer to launch.2027 Toyota GR86: Circuit Testing

The 2027 GR86 updates come after extensive circuit testing that allows engineers to refine the vehicle’s responses in real-world performance situations. The accelerator mapping has been recalibrated to provide predictable torque delivery, while changes to the gear selector mechanism help provide smoother shifts and greater driver confidence during spirited driving.

2027 Toyota GR86: Interior

The 2027 GR86 retains its driver-focused layout while introducing new interior themes inside. A newly available Cockpit Red interior combines black Ultrasuede upholstery with red leather accents, red floor mats and matching door trim elements for a distinctive appearance. Notably, customers can also opt for an all-black cabin featuring black Ultrasuede and leather-trimmed upholstery complemented by black stitching. Premium variants additionally receive a cast-iron black finish on various interior controls, including switches, rotary knobs and the gear selector. The standard model continues to feature six-way manually adjustable front seats upholstered in black GR-branded fabric with sporty side bolsters.

Toyota has upgraded the stereo camera system used by the vehicle’s safety technologies. The camera's detection range has nearly doubled, improving its ability to identify preceding vehicles during adaptive cruise control operation. A new monocular camera has also been added to improve object detection at intersections.

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2027 Toyota GR86: Safety And Connectivity

Toyota has equipped every GR86 with a comprehensive active safety package. Standard features include a pre-collision braking system, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, automatic high beam assist and lead vehicle start alert.

Furthermore, premium variants receive rear sonar warning to assist during low-speed manoeuvring. Seven airbags, vehicle stability control, traction control, ABS, electronic brakeforce distribution, hill start assist and a tyre pressure monitoring system are also standard across the range.

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