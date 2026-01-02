2027 RAM 1500 SRT TRX unveiled; Gets a V8 with 766 bhp

RAM has confirmed the return of its flagship performance pickup, announcing the 2027 RAM 1500 SRT TRX. The model marks the comeback of the SRT badge to RAM trucks and repositions the TRX as the brand’s most powerful petrol-powered offering globally.

While the TRX is not sold in India, the announcement is significant as it underlines RAM’s renewed commitment to high-performance internal combustion engines at a time when many global brands are shifting focus to electrification.

2027 RAM 1500 SRT TRX: Supercharged V8 power

The 2027 TRX is powered by a 6.2-litre supercharged HEMI V8 producing 777 bhp and 680 lb-ft of torque. RAM claims this makes it the most powerful production petrol half-ton pickup in the world, ahead of its nearest rival by 57 bhp.

Power is delivered through an eight-speed automatic transmission and a full-time four-wheel-drive system. With Launch Control engaged, the pickup accelerates from 0–60 mph (96 km/h) in 3.5 seconds and reaches a top speed of 118 mph (190 km/h).

2027 RAM 1500 SRT TRX: SRT badge returns to RAM

The new TRX marks the return of Street and Racing Technology (SRT) branding to the RAM pickup lineup for the first time since the Ram SRT-10 was discontinued in 2006. The revival follows RAM’s decision to bring V8 engines back to its light-duty truck portfolio.

Engineers updated engine management systems, drivetrain hardware and electronics to integrate the supercharged V8 with RAM’s newer electrical architecture, resulting in a power increase of over 10 per cent compared with the previous TRX.

2027 RAM 1500 SRT TRX: Built for extreme off-road use

Off-road capability remains central to the TRX package. The pickup features an independent front suspension with 13 inches of travel, a Dana 60 rear axle with an electronic locking differential and adaptive Bilstein Black Hawk e2 dampers.

Ground clearance stands at 11.8 inches, with a wider and taller stance than the RAM 1500 Rebel, reinforcing its positioning as a desert-focused, high-performance off-road truck.

2027 RAM 1500 SRT TRX: Design and special edition

Design highlights include a wide-body stance, composite fender flares, steel bumpers, Flame Red grille badging and LED lighting. Buyers can opt for the Bloodshot Night Edition, which adds a two-tone exterior finish, bespoke graphics and beadlock-capable wheels.

2027 RAM 1500 SRT TRX: Interior and technology

Inside, the TRX features a 14.5-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a head-up display. Comfort-focused features include heated, ventilated and massaging front seats, along with heated, ventilated and reclining rear seats.

The TRX also offers Hands-Free Active Drive Assist (Level 2+) as standard, making it one of the few high-performance petrol off-road pickups globally to offer hands-free driving assistance. A 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system is also standard.

Pricing and availability

The 2027 RAM 1500 SRT TRX will go on sale in international markets in the second half of 2026, with prices starting at $99,995 (excluding destination charges). There is no confirmation of an India launch at this stage.

