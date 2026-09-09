2027 Mahindra Scorpio N facelift spied testing, could get Lifestyler-inspired design

Mahindra is working on an update for the Scorpio N, and the upcoming facelift has now been spotted testing on Indian roads for the first time. The test mule remains heavily camouflaged, but the changes visible on the prototype suggest that the SUV could receive a significantly revised front-end design.

The facelifted Scorpio N is expected to arrive sometime in 2027 and could borrow design inspiration from the recently unveiled Scorpio Lifestyler pickup.

2027 Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift: What the spy shots reveal

The most noticeable changes appear to be at the front. The test vehicle is heavily covered in camouflage, making it difficult to identify the exact production-spec design. However, the prototype features temporary circular headlamps, which could be used to conceal the shape of the final units.

The facelift is expected to bring a redesigned front fascia, potentially featuring a revised grille, bumper and lighting elements. The overall treatment could take cues from the Scorpio Lifestyler, although the production Scorpio N is expected to retain its own identity.

The side profile appears largely unchanged. The upright stance, doors, window line and overall proportions seem similar to the current model. The test mule does run on steel rims, and on the production version we can expect newly designed alloy wheels.

Changes at the rear are difficult to determine from the available spy shots. Mahindra could introduce revised tail lamps or bumper detailing as part of the facelift, but these details have not been confirmed yet.

Lifestyler-Inspired Interior Possible

The Scorpio Lifestyler has introduced a more modern cabin design, and some of its elements could eventually make their way into the Scorpio N facelift.

The pickup features a redesigned dashboard layout, a portrait-oriented touchscreen, a new steering wheel and an updated centre console. Mahindra could use some of these design cues in the facelifted Scorpio N to give its cabin a more contemporary appearance.

However, the spy shots do not provide enough evidence to confirm the extent of the interior changes. More details should emerge as Mahindra begins testing less-camouflaged prototypes.

Engines likely to continue

The Scorpio N facelift is expected to continue with the current powertrain lineup. The SUV is presently offered with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine.

Both engines are available with manual and automatic transmission options, while four-wheel drive is offered with the diesel-powered versions.

There is no confirmation yet of any mechanical changes for the facelift. Given that this is primarily expected to be a mid-life update, Mahindra could focus on styling, features and cabin improvements rather than introducing a completely new powertrain.

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