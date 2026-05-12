2027 Hyundai Tucson interior revealed in new spy shots with 17-inch display

The next-generation Hyundai Tucson has surfaced in spy photos, offering the clearest look yet at the SUV’s cabin and design direction. Codenamed NX5, the 2027 Tucson is moving away from the softer look of the current model and is expected to adopt a tougher, more squared-off theme. The bigger reveal, as suggested by the current spyshots, is inside, where Hyundai appears to be preparing a major digital overhaul.

2027 Hyundai Tucson Cabin: gets a new layout

The latest images show a large freestanding central touchscreen that is likely to measure 17 inches. It is paired with a 9.9-inch digital instrument cluster, giving the SUV a more modern and screen-heavy dashboard. Hyundai is also expected to use its new Pleos OS, an Android-based system that should bring a smartphone-like interface and an integrated app store.

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Along with the new software, the SUV will get “Gleo," an AI assistant that is described as similar to ChatGPT. It is expected to handle natural-language commands for functions such as navigation and climate control. A driver monitoring system mounted above the steering column is also visible, pointing to stronger ADAS capability in the new model.

The 2027 Hyundai Tucson’s spy shots also reveal redesigned seats with 'boss-mode' switches.

2027 Hyundai Tucson Cabin: Buttons stay in place

Despite the focus on screens, Hyundai does not appear to be moving fully to a touch-only setup. The spy shots suggest that the Tucson will continue to use physical buttons for key functions, including volume and essential climate controls. That approach should make the cabin easier to use while driving. The interior also features a new steering wheel, revised seats and updated door trim.

2027 Hyundai Tucson Cabin: New design direction

The 2027 Tucson is also set to change sharply on the outside. The current model’s “Sensuous Sportiness" design language is being replaced by a more rugged look inspired by the new Santa Fe and Hyundai’s “Art of Steel" theme. The SUV now seems to have a boxier silhouette, a flatter bonnet and a more upright front end.

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The updated design also includes a clamshell hood that wraps over the front fenders, vertical LED turn signals and low-mounted headlamp pods similar to the upcoming Palisade. Squared-off wheel arches further add to the planted stance.

2027 Hyundai Tucson Cabin: Powertrain plans

Under the skin, the Tucson is expected to switch to hybrid powertrains in global markets, with diesel likely being dropped. One of the versions is expected to be a plug-in hybrid with a combined output of over 300 bhp. It is also likely to offer around 100 km of electric-only range and about 1,000 km of total driving range.

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