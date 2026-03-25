2027 Honda City spotted testing in Brazil ahead of mid-cycle update

A heavily camouflaged test car believed to be the updated 2027 Honda City has been spotted testing on public roads in Brazil. The sighting indicates that Honda is preparing a mid-cycle update for the sedan, which is also expected to reach India. The move comes as competition in the mid-size sedan space intensifies, with newer rivals already in the market.

Exterior changes likely

According to the reporter, despite the camouflage, changes have been made to the front-end design. The grille appears wider and more prominent, paired with a reshaped bumper for a sharper look. The headlamps are also expected to be updated.

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Along the sides, the silhouette remains largely unchanged, though new alloy wheel designs may be introduced. At the rear, updates seem minimal and may be limited to slight bumper revisions. Overall proportions are expected to stay similar to the current model.

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Interior updates and added features

Inside, the facelift is likely to retain its current layout while introducing minor updates. Changes could include refreshed upholstery and added convenience features.

For India, Honda may equip the sedan with a 360-degree camera and ventilated front seats to better match competitors. Existing features such as the 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, PM 2.5 air filter, and an 8-speaker audio system are expected to continue.

No powertrain updates

No significant mechanical updates are anticipated for the India-spec model. It is expected to continue with the 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 121 bhp and 145 Nm, paired with either a 6-speed manual or CVT gearbox. The engine will remain E20 fuel compatible.

In Brazil, the same engine produces higher outputs of 126 hp and up to 155 Nm on ethanol, highlighting regional differences in tuning and fuel compatibility.

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Launch timeline

Honda has not confirmed a launch schedule for the facelifted City in India. However, the update is expected to help the sedan stay competitive against models such as the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus until a new-generation version arrives later in the decade.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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