2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee launched; becomes the quickest, fastest iteration

American automaker Dodge has revived its Super Bee nameplate as part of the 60th anniversary celebrations of the Charger. The new 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition introduces a more powerful and track-focused iteration of the brand’s Sixpack-powered muscle car, delivering approximately 600 horsepower and becoming the quickest, fastest and most powerful Sixpack-powered Charger to date.

Dodge has revived the Super Bee nameplate with the 2027 Charger Super Bee Launch Edition, featuring 600 hp, enhanced cooling, Brembo brakes, track-focused hardware and performance technology

Positioned as the most powerful Dodge Super Bee ever produced, the new Launch Edition combines increased engine output with upgraded cooling, braking, suspension, aerodynamics and driveline components. The package has been engineered for outright acceleration as well as repeatable performance during demanding track and drag-strip use.

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2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee: Powertrain

The Charger Super Bee is powered by a high-output version of Dodge’s 3.0L twin-turbocharged Sixpack H.O. engine, producing 600 horsepower and approximately 720 Nm of torque. Additionally, the Super Bee-specific powertrain receives larger 56mm Garrett twin-turbochargers and revised engine calibration. Not only that, but the model boasts a power density of 200 hp per litre, making it the most power-dense muscle car in Dodge’s lineup.

The larger turbochargers generate more than 30 psi of boost and increase airflow by 7.5 per cent. Peak torque is available earlier in the rev range, while revised intake, charge-air and intercooling systems have been developed to improve airflow and maintain performance under sustained high-load conditions. The powertrain also features strengthened half-shafts, additional thermal management and software calibration designed to optimise throttle response, boost delivery, Launch Control and Track Mode.

The performance gains translate into a 0 to 100 kmph time of 3.6 seconds, compared with 4.5 seconds for the 2023 Charger Super Bee. The quarter-mile sprint has also improved from 12.4 seconds to 11.8 seconds.

2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee: Enhanced Cooling and Braking Hardware

The company has upgraded the Super Bee’s thermal management system to ensure that its additional power can be sustained during repeated high-performance runs. Cooling capacity in the high-temperature radiator circuit has increased by more than 50 per cent, while the low-temperature circuit receives more than twice the previous capacity.

A redesigned front fascia increases airflow to the main cooling stack by 30 per cent and generates more than 100 pounds of additional downforce at 240 kmph. Auxiliary radiators, improved charge-air cooling, transmission cooling and dedicated brake-cooling ducts further contribute to improved thermal performance.

Braking capability has also been upgraded substantially. The Super Bee is equipped with 16-inch Brembo vented rotors, six-piston front callipers and four-piston rear callipers. The system provides a 27 per cent larger brake pad surface area and up to three times greater brake-fade resistance than other SIXPACK-powered Charger models.

The muscle car rides on 20-by-11-inch forged wheels wrapped in 305/35ZR20 Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 summer tyres. Its suspension features continuously controlled dual-valve adaptive dampers, revised spring rates, stiffer stabiliser bars and strengthened chassis bushings to improve cornering, steering response and body control.

2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee: Track-Focused Technology

For the first time on a Sixpack-powered Charger, the Super Bee introduces dedicated Track and Drag Modes. A steering-wheel-mounted RWD button allows the driver to switch from all-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive while driving, sending all available torque to the rear wheels.

The model also features Torque Reserve, Launch Control and Line Lock, while a new Race Prep function helps manage underhood temperatures between performance runs. A Drive Experience Recorder developed by Cosworth is available for the first time on a Sixpack-powered Charger, allowing drivers to record 1080p video at 60 frames per second alongside vehicle performance data.

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2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee: Exterior and Interior

The Super Bee receives a redesigned front fascia with larger air openings, a longer track-focused splitter, a new rear spoiler and functional aerodynamic elements. The model is offered in Sucker Punch, Diamond Black and Shady exterior finishes, with each Launch Edition receiving distinctive Super Bee graphics and contrasting design elements.

Inside, the Launch Edition features new cloth high-back performance seats, Super Bee-specific embroidery, contrast stitching and a leather performance steering wheel with dedicated RWD controls. The cabin also receives unique Super Bee badging and performance-oriented detailing.

The new 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition represents the latest evolution of the legendary nameplate, which originally debuted in 1968. By combining 600 hp with extensive track hardware and enhanced thermal capability, Dodge has created its most powerful and performance-focused Super Bee yet, continuing the Charger’s legacy into the Sixpack era.

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