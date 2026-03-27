2027 Chevrolet Crovette Grand Sport, Grand Sport X unveiled

American automaker Chevrolet has introduced the 2027 Corvette Grand Sport and Grand Sport X as part of the larger Corvette lineup, which includes Corvette Stingray, Corvette e-Ray, Corvette Z06, Corvette ZR1 and Corvette ZR1X.

2027 Corvette Grand Sport

The Grand Sport and Grand Sport X are powered by the new 6.7L LS6 naturally aspirated V8 engine churning out 545 hp and approximately 705 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. In addition to that, the engine gets a tunnel-ram intake along with a high compression ratio of 13:0:1. Not only that, but the engine is made in Michigan at the Flint Engine Operations, the place where the Corvette V8 production started back in 1955.

Additionally, the Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport remains a rear-wheel drive model, along with offering three distinct chassis levels. The three levels range from a touring setup on all-season tyres to a more track-focused machine with the Z52 package, including carbon-ceramic brakes and tyres that are designed specifically for racing. Moreover, the generation introduces an optional quad centre-exit exhaust system, a first for the modern pushrod V8 Corvette models.

2027 Corvette Grand Sport X

Chevrolet had performance enthusiasts in mind and incorporated an electric motor on the front axle to provide all-wheel drive and increase the power output of 721 hp in the Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport X. The hybrid system employs a 1.9 kWh battery pack and boasts of specialised track modes, including push-to-pass and qualifying. Notably, the hybrid system allows for silent operation via stealth mode up to 80 kmph or a low-speed mode that avoids engaging the petrol engine entirely, which would be pretty useful in traffic congestion.

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2027 Corvette Grand Sport lineup visual aesthetics

The Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport and Grand Sport X pay tribute to Corvette history by bringing back Admiral Blue Metallic and moving the fender hash marks to the rear to highlight the mid-engine layout. Furthermore, the interior can be outfitted in a special Santorini Blue with red stitching for the Launch Edition. Both versions will be built at the Chevrolet assembly plant in Bowling Green.

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