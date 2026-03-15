2027 BMW 7 Series facelift teased ahead of official debut: What we know so far

The BMW 7 Series is currently in its seventh generation (G70), which has been on sale since 2023, and the full-size luxury sedan is now due for a mid-cycle update to keep things fresh for the coming model year. To this end, BMW has dropped a single-image teaser across its social channels, suggesting a facelift that would bring the 7 Series more in line with the German carmaker’s current design philosophy for its portfolio.

The shadowy teaser goes out of its way to hide as much as possible about the 2027 BMW 7 Series, only revealing the sedan’s LED DRLs and the illuminated kidney grille. As such, there is only so much to fuel our expectations for the new version.

2027 BMW 7 Series: Exterior updates

The sedan will potentially carry a revised front fascia, but the extent of the changes remains unknown. The split lighting setup will be retained in a sleeker fashion; while the current model features slightly angular DRLs, the facelift will keep things more straightforward. The massive kidney grille will be retained, along with its Iconic Glow feature.

The silhouette is likely to remain unchanged with minimal creases and the characteristic Hoffmeister kink that has been present on every BMW since the 1950s. Otherwise, we expect an updated taillight setup alongside tweaked front and rear bumpers.

2027 BMW 7 Series: Interior and tech

The 2027 7 Series is expected to bring updated interiors and a range of new tech to keep up with the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Apart from new materials and creature comforts, we expect to see the Panoramic iDrive system make its way to the upcoming luxury sedan. This employs a panoramic display that stretches across the entire dashboard as well as an optional 3D heads-up display that projects vehicle data onto the windshield within the driver’s field of vision. Elsewhere, expect to see an updated centre console layout with new switchgear, updated seats, and more rear seat comfort features.

Also Read : Neue Klasse-based BMW i3 teased ahead of March 13 debut

2027 BMW 7 Series: Powertrain options

Under the hood, the 7 Series facelift is likely to retain its existing powertrain lineup, albeit with changes to remain compliant with the latest emissions regulations. Options include 3.0-litre mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid inline-six engines producing up to 483 bhp as well as a 4.4-litre V8 powerplant that churns out 536 bhp. A performance-focused M-spec trim could potentially return to the lineup with an uprated version of the V8.

The 2027 BMW 7 Series is expected to make its debut at the Beijing Auto Show in April 2026, with an online reveal expected to take place earlier.

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