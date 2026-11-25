Toyota has launched the Innova Hycross facelift in India, which comes with some major changes through a mid-life update. The popular Toyota MPV has received a flex-fuel hybrid electric powertrain, which has remained a key talking point for the model for quite some time. Available in six- and seven-seater configurations, the updated iteration of the Toyota Innova Hycross comes available at an introductory starting price of ₹19.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2026 Toyota Innova Hycross facelift has been launched in India with a flex-fuel hybrid electric powertrain, which is the key upgrade the MPV has received.

The Toyota Innova Hycross has been one of the most popular MPVs in the Indian market since its launch. Known for its spacious and comfortable premium cabin experience as well as power-packed performance, the MPV is popular not only among private buyers but also among fleet operators. The Japanese carmaker launched the updated version of the MPV in the Indonesian market just a few weeks back, giving us an idea about the changes the India-spec model would get.

The exterior of the MPV has received an updated radiator grille, sleeker headlamps with redesigned LED daytime running lights, redesigned bumpers and updated taillights. The alloy wheel design has changed as well. However, the basic silhouette of the MPV remains the same as before. The MPV is now available in five different colour choices, which are: Super White, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, and Blackish Ageha Glass Flakes.

Inside the cabin, the MPV now comes with a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, replacing the erstwhile 10.1-inch unit of the outgoing model. The Indonesia-spec model received a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. It also comes with Toyota's connected car features, an eight-way adjustable powered driver's seat with memory function, etc.

The biggest talking point about the 2026 Toyota Innova Hycross facelift is not the exterior and interior changes, but the powertrain. The MPV comes with a flex-fuel strong hybrid powertrain, which is the first of its kind in the Indian market. The engine is claimed to be compatible with ethanol blending between 20-85%. The 2.0-litre petrol motor is paired with a fifth-generation hybrid setup. The flex-hybrid powertrain is available across the G, GX, VX, and ZX trims, while the GX variant also gets pure petrol powertrain.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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