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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 2026 Toyota Innova Crysta Vs Old Model: What Changed In The Updated Mpv?

2026 Toyota Innova Crysta vs Old model: What changed in the updated MPV?

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 05 Jun 2026, 11:23 am
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  • Toyota has updated the Innova Crysta for 2026 with new trims, fresh cabin details, minor exterior changes and higher prices.

The 2026 Toyota Innova Crysta gets a chrome-heavy grille, updated cabin trims and a few added features.
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Toyota has launched the 2026 Innova Crysta in India, and the update is more about refinement than a full redesign. Compared with the older model, the MPV now gets revised front-end styling, updated interior trims, new seat upholstery colours and one new feature. The diesel engine stays the same, but prices have gone up across the line-up. Here is how the new version compares to the older model:

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2026 Toyota Innova Crysta vs Old model: What’s Unchanged?

Mechanically, there is no change from the previous Innova Crysta. The MPV continues with the 2.4-litre diesel engine, which produces 150 bhp and 343 Nm of torque. Toyota has retained the 5-speed manual gearbox as well. Eco and Power drive modes are still offered to change throttle response.

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The overall body shape also remains familiar, so the 2026 model does not bring a new silhouette or a major styling overhaul.

Also Read : Should you spend 4 lakh more on Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella over Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara?

2026 Toyota Innova Crysta vs Old model: What’s new outside?

Exterior changes are limited to the front section. The grille now uses more chrome than before, giving it a brighter appearance than the older model. The bumper has also been slightly revised, with a black section added for a dual-tone look.

The L-shaped chrome details on the sides of the bumper have been moved slightly as well. Apart from these updates, the Innova Crysta continues with the same 17-inch alloy wheel design and dual-tone finish.

Also Read : Toyota Kirloskar Motor Registers 7% Sales Growth in May 2026

2026 Toyota Innova Crysta vs Old model: What’s new inside?

The cabin gets a few visible updates. The dashboard layout remains the same, but the silver trim pieces have been replaced with Grace Copper accents. The faux wood finish on the dashboard has also been refreshed.

Toyota has changed the seat upholstery too. The leatherette seats now use a dual-tone brown-and-black theme instead of the earlier monotone finish. A wireless charger is now part of the feature list, adding a useful convenience feature for daily use.

Higher variants also gain a tyre-pressure monitoring system, or TPMS, as part of the safety equipment list.

Also Read : 2027 Toyota GR86 revealed in US with new interior updates, updated throttle calibration and more

2026 Toyota Innova Crysta vs Old model: How much more does it cost?

The 2026 update has pushed prices up across the range. The GX Plus variants see the smallest hike of 68,000. At the other end, the ZX 7-seat version is costlier by 1.1 lakh.

The GX 7-seat now costs 19.72 lakh, while the GX 8-seat is priced at 19.77 lakh. The GX Plus 7-seat and 8-seat versions are priced at 21.15 lakh and 21.20 lakh, respectively. The VX 7-seat and 8-seat trims now cost 24.93 lakh and 24.98 lakh, while the ZX 7-seat is priced at 26.63 lakh.

(All prices ex-showroom)

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 05 Jun 2026, 11:23 am IST
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