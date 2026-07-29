2026 Toyota Hilux vs Isuzu V-Cross spec comparison: price, engine, features

The Hilux has been a legendary name for Japanese automaker Toyota, with the nameplate being active since 1968. It earned its nickname of the ‘Indestructible Truck’ by surviving the harshest conditions possible known to man, and with its bulletproof engine reliability backing it further. However, there is another capable Japanese pick-up truck in the Indian market, ready to compete against the Hilux by the name of Isuzu V-Cross. Let’s see how both pick-up trucks fare against each other:

The 2026 Toyota Hilux rivals the Isuzu V-Cross with a more powerful 2.8L diesel engine, richer features and proven off-road capability, while the V-Cross offers lower pricing and strong practicality

2026 Toyota Hilux vs Isuzu V-Cross: Engine

The 2026 Toyota Hilux is powered by the same 2.8L turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine producing 201.1 bhp of peak power output and up to 500 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Hilux is extremely popular for its reliable 4x4 capabilities.

The Isuzu V-Cross, on the other hand, is powered by a 1.9L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine producing 160.77 bhp of peak power output and 360 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Additionally, the Isuzu V-Cross is no pushover when it comes to its 4x4 capabilities, being an extremely reliable machine.

2026 Toyota Hilux vs Isuzu V-Cross: Interior and Features

The 2026 Toyota Hilux is equipped with a host of features, including a 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, Toyota i-Connect features, TFT displays, voice controls and an 8-speaker audio system, among others. The interior, on the other hand, is equipped with fabric seats, soft-touch finishes, ergonomic layout, smart storage with 60:40 split rear seats and tilt-telescopic steering, among others.

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The Isuzu V-Cross boasts plenty of features, some of which include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-tone leatherette seats with V-Cross branding, a six-way electrically adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, cruise control, multi-information display (MID), 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and rear-parking sensors with camera, among others.

2026 Toyota Hilux vs Isuzu V-Cross: Price

The 2026 Toyota Hilux has been priced at ₹31.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Isuzu V-Cross has been priced at ₹25.50 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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