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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 2026 Toyota Hilux Buying Guide: Variant Wise Prices, Booking And Delivery Details

2026 Toyota Hilux buying guide: Variant-wise prices, booking and delivery details

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 30 Jul 2026, 09:42 am
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Toyota Hilux has received its latest generational update in India, which brings a plethora of changes to the pickup truck.

The new Toyota Hilux stays true to its tough pickup roots while gaining a far more premium, modern look.
Toyota Hilux
EMI starting at just
₹41,900/ month
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Toyota launched the new Hilux in India earlier this week, which comes with a plethora of changes inside and out. Despite being a lifestyle pickup truck, the new-generation Toyota Hilux has emphasised becoming a regular utility vehicle as well.

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If you have been planning to buy the Toyota Hilux, before spending your hard-earned money on it, consider the priorities and preferences. The Hilux is not like another premium utility vehicle. It is for those who seek something different from a conventional SUV, which can be equally capable off the road but far more distinctive on it, with its mammoth size, distinct road presence, and 700 mm water-wading capacity, go-anywhere capability, and many other factors. It is not a volume seller, but serves just a minuscule segment in India. It's more of a halo product showing Toyota's engineering prowess.

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If you have been planning to buy the Toyota Hilux, here's a quick and comprehensive look at the key details like variant-wise prices, colours, booking and delivery details.

2026 Toyota Hilux: Variant-wise price list

2026 Toyota Hilux: Variant-wise price list
VariantPrice (ex-showroom)
GX 4X2 AT 31.99 lakh
GX 4X4 AT 33.69 lakh
VX 4X4 AT 36.69 lakh

The new-generation Toyota Hilux is available in three variant options: GX 4X2 AT, GX 4X4 AT, and VX 4X4 AT. The pricing ranges between 31.99 lakh and 36.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant.

2026 Toyota Hilux: Colours

The ninth-generation Toyota Hilux is available in six different colour options: Sulphur Metallic, Emotional Red, Platinum Pearl White Metallic, Ash, Super White, Attitude Black.

2026 Toyota Hilux: Booking and delivery

Toyota opened bookings for the new Hilux from July 26. The pickup truck is currently available for booking across India, via online and offline modes. Deliveries of the new Hilux are slated to commence in the second week of August 2026.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 30 Jul 2026, 09:42 am IST
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