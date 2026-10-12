2026 Toyota Glanza launching on October 14; What to expect?

Japanese automaker Toyota is set to launch the facelifted Glanza in India on October 14. The automaker has released an official teaser of the upcoming premium hatchback, offering a first look at its revised styling. This comes approximately a month after the launch of the facelifted Maruti Suzuki Baleno . Here’s everything you should expect from the 2026 Toyota Glanza :

Toyota Glanza Facelift: New Engine

The powertrain is expected to be one of the key changes to the Toyota Glanza facelift. Additionally, the Baleno facelift is fitted with the 1.2L three-cylinder naturally aspirated Z12E petrol engine, which produces 81.86 bhp of peak power output and 112.4 Nm of peak torque, suggesting that the Glanza would boast the same, replacing the 1.2L four-cylinder naturally aspirated K12N petrol engine. The transmission options are expected to remain unchanged, comprising a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). Notably, the Toyota Glanza facelift, much like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift, is expected to boast a CNG powertrain.

Toyota Glanza Facelift: New Design

The teaser released by Toyota recently offers a glimpse of the front-end changes planned for the updated Glanza. The hatchback from Toyota is expected to boast exterior changes, mainly at the front, much like its Maruti Suzuki twin. One of the notable changes is the repositioning of the Toyota logo, which has moved from the grille to the leading edge of the bonnet, similar to the Baleno facelift. The front fascia also features a redesigned bumper with a prominent glossy garnish extending downwards.

The circular fog lamps of the outgoing model have been replaced by rectangular units, while the revised air intake features a hexagonal pattern. The facelift could also receive a front-mounted sensor for an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), similar to the updated Baleno. The company could further introduce exterior colour options with the facelift. However, the premium hatchback's overall dimensions are expected to remain unchanged.

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Toyota Glanza Facelift: New Features and Interior

The layered dashboard, physical controls and dashboard-mounted infotainment display are likely to carry over from the outgoing model. However, substantial changes to the cabin design are unlikely, with Toyota expected to introduce additional steering-mounted buttons to accommodate the expected ADAS functions. Lastly, the facelifted Glanza is expected to receive several of the feature upgrades introduced with the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, including ventilated front seats, a cooled wireless charging pad, Level 2 ADAS, a tyre pressure monitoring system and an upgraded audio system, potentially restricted to the higher-spec variants.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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