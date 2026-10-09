2026 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition launched at 36.51 lakh; Bookings open on October 12

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has launched the 2026 Fortuner Leader Edition in India, with prices starting at ₹36.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition is available with both manual and automatic transmissions, with bookings scheduled to begin on October 12, 2026. The update brings styling changes to the exterior, revised cabin finishes and additional convenience features to the popular SUV.

Price and variants

The Fortuner Leader Edition is offered in two configurations, both with a 4x2 drivetrain. The manual version is priced at ₹36.51 lakh, while the automatic variant costs ₹38.72 lakh, making the latter ₹2.21 lakh more expensive. The SUV will be available in Super White, Platinum White Pearl and Attitude Black colour options.

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Exterior changes

The 2026 Fortuner Leader Edition receives several black-finished elements to distinguish it from the standard SUV. These include a redesigned signature front grille, gloss black alloy wheels with matching hub caps, a black roof, a black antenna and black rear door garnish. Body-side mouldings and an exclusive hood emblem complete the exterior changes.

Interior and feature additions

Inside, Toyota has introduced black and maroon dual-tone seat upholstery, complemented by matching door trims. Ambient lighting and illuminated scuff plates have also been added to the cabin.

The equipment list includes automatically folding outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs) and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). These additions focus on convenience and monitoring tyre pressure, alongside the edition's cosmetic changes.

Commenting on the launch, Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “As we continue to align with changing trends, it is our endeavour to continuously evolve the Fortuner experience while staying true to the inherent qualities that have made them iconic. We are confident that the Leader Edition will further strengthen our commitment to delivering ever-better cars and creating Mass Happiness for All."

Ownership benefits

Toyota is offering financing plans of up to seven years, Toyota Smart Balloon Finance and pre-approved options for services such as extended warranty coverage and Toyota Genuine Accessories.

The ownership package includes five years of complimentary roadside assistance and a standard warranty of three years or 1,00,000 km, whichever comes first. Buyers can extend the warranty to five years or 2,20,000 km. The customisable Toyota Smiles Plus service programme is also available.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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