2026 Tata Tigor facelift spotted in patent images ahead of launch, gets Tiago-inspired design

Indian automaker Tata Motors has filed a design patent for its facelifted sub-4m sedan, the Tigor. The Tata Tigor is the only sedan in Tata Motors’ product portfolio, being a spiritual successor to the Tata Indigo. The Tata Tigor was first launched in 2017 in a booming sub-4m sedan space, with other options including the Honda Amaze , Maruti Suzuki Dzire , Ford Figo Aspire , Hyundai Xcent and Volkswagen Ameo.

Tata Tigor facelift: Design

The Tata Tigor facelift is expected to be launched later this year, with the design patent being filed. The overall design has not been overhauled massively, with the facelifted model expected to borrow elements from the recently launched Tata Tiago facelift. The hood of the facelifted Tata Tigor is relatively flat, but gives a butched, muscular look with a completely new bumper design, making the Tigor look sportier than the current model.

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According to the design patent, the Tigor facelift will feature wraparound LED headlamps and taillamps. The fog lamps are expected to be placed at the edges of the bumper. The side profile remains relatively the same, with the only significant changes being the addition of cladding on the wheel arches and the outside rear-view mirrors with integrated turn indicators (ORVMs) featuring blind spot monitoring cameras. While the rear section of the facelifted sub-4m sedan is expected to feature changes, the design patent shows only the front.

Tata Tigor facelift: Feature Additions

The Tata Tigor facelift is expected to be added with a similar feature list as its hatchback sibling. While the exterior design showcases that the new Tigor facelift will be equipped with a 360-degree camera. Additionally, the Tata Tigor facelift is expected to be equipped with a floating 10.25-inch digital infotainment system, a floating 5-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-tone fabric upholstery, physical air conditioner controls and bolstered under-thigh support, among others. These features, along with other features, are expected to be borrowed from the Tata Tiago facelift.

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Tata Tigor EV facelift: Changes

The Tata Tigor EV will feature the same design language, with a few electric vehicle-centric changes, similar to the Tata Tiago EV. The Tigor EV facelift is expected to be launched with the same battery pack options, with higher density. The Tigor EV will also be equipped with a couple of EV-centric features, which include regen level controls and a drive mode selector, among others.

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