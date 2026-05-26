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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 2026 Tata Tiago Icng Teased, Likely To Get Amt With Paddle Shifters

2026 Tata Tiago iCNG teased, likely to get AMT with paddle shifters

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 26 May 2026, 14:00 pm
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  • Tata Motors has previewed the updated Tiago iCNG interior ahead of its 28 May launch, revealing new features and design changes.

The 2026 Tata Tiago iCNG teaser previews a redesigned cabin with new technology and possible AMT paddle shifters.
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Tata Motors has released another teaser of the upcoming 2026 Tiago iCNG before its official price announcement on 28 May. The latest preview focuses on the cabin of the CNG hatchback and hints at a major equipment upgrade, including the possible addition of an AMT setup with paddle shifters.

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The updated Tiago iCNG appears to retain the overall design direction seen on the petrol version. Exterior revisions include a redesigned front section with updated headlamps, a fresh grille, and a revised bumper. The hatchback will also feature black-finished ORVMs, an i-CNG badge on the tailgate, and a 360-degree camera system.

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Cabin receives major changes

Inside, Tata has redesigned several elements of the dashboard and centre console. The teaser shows a larger free-standing touchscreen infotainment unit, a floating-style instrument display, and a new two-spoke multifunction steering wheel. The car also gets fresh dual-tone black and grey upholstery along with rear AC vents.

One of the biggest highlights is the likely addition of paddle shifters, which would make the Tiago iCNG one of the few CNG hatchbacks in the segment to offer such a feature. Tata previously introduced paddle shifters on the Punch iCNG, making the Tiago the second CNG model from the brand expected to receive this setup.

Also Read : Planning to buy the 2026 Tata Punch? 5 things to know before spending your money

New convenience features

The updated model is also expected to include a redesigned centre console with a rotary drive selector replacing the conventional gear lever. Other visible additions include an engine start-stop button, a 65W Type-C fast charging port, and what appears to be dual wireless smartphone charging pads.

Tata Motors remains the only manufacturer in India currently offering a factory-fitted automatic transmission paired with a CNG powertrain. The Tiago lineup will continue to be available in petrol, CNG, and electric versions.

More details, including variant-wise features and prices, are expected to be revealed later this week.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 26 May 2026, 14:00 pm IST
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