2026 Tata Tiago facelift teased ahead of May 28 debut. Top 6 changes it gets

Tata Tiago is all set to receive a major overhaul, and ahead of its scheduled debut on May 28, the hatchback has been revealed through an official teaser video, detailing the exterior design. The video has revealed the changes in detail. Launched in 2016, the Tiago received its first facelift in 2020 through a major cosmetic refresh and revamped cabin, while in 2025, the second facelift brought a major tech and interior upgrade. Now, the third facelift is all set to bring a heavy exterior refresh, as the teaser video has hinted.

The Tata Tiago is a standout hatchback that appeals to budget-conscious buyers by blending premium features, robust build quality, and a four-star Global NCAP safety rating into a single package. The key USPs include high-end technology-aided features like a large touchscreen infotainment system and digital cluster in an affordable, compact, and city-friendly package.

Here are the top six changes the upcoming 2026 Tata Tiago facelift has received.

2026 Tata Tiago facelift: New grille and air dam

The third facelifted iteration of the Tata Tiago will come with a new design radiator grille. The upper grille comes with a glossy black finish, while the lower air dam has become massive and wears an all-black theme, giving the front profile a significantly updated, bold look. Another key change is the vertical air vents on either side of the bumper in order to improve the aerodynamics.

2026 Tata Tiago facelift: New lights

The lighting package for the 2026 Tata Tiago facelift has evolved significantly. The headlamps come with slim rectangular LED units with integrated eyebrow-shaped LED daytime running lights. The fog lamps sit neatly at the edge of the lower bumper with a black surround. As they appear, the fog lamps are likely to come with LED projector units. The rear sports a brand-new, sleek connected LED taillight cluster.

2026 Tata Tiago facelift: New dual-tone alloy wheels

At the side profile, the major upgrade comes in the form of a new dual-tone alloy wheel design that gives the updated Tiago a stylish visual appeal. Also, the wheel arches get black cladding, which is a new addition to the hatchback.

2026 Tata Tiago facelift: Revised tailgate and bumper

Towards the rear, the Tiago now gets an updated tailgate. Lower down, it gets a revamped bumper with a black applique housing the number plate and large vertical reflectors. Also, a sharkfin antenna and a black roof spoiler have been added for style.

2026 Tata Tiago facelift: Free-standing infotainment system

The interior of the 2026 Tata Tiago facelift will come with a free-standing touchscreen central infotainment system, which is a new addition to the hatchback. Additionally, the seats appear to have become chunkier, which hints at an enhanced comfortable exterior for the occupants.

2026 Tata Tiago facelift: To get a 360-degree camera

The hatchback is likely to come with a 360-degree camera as well, as the teaser video has revealed a camera positioned at the centre of the front profile. Also, there are cameras positioned at the bottom of the ORVMs. This will certainly enhance the safety quotient of the hatchback, as well as its premium appeal, too.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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