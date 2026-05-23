2026 Tata Tiago facelift interior teased, gets new upholstery, instrument cluster and more

Indian automaker Tata Motors has recently teased the interior of the 2026 facelift of its entry-level product, the Tiago. Set to be launched on May 28, as confirmed by the automaker, the Tiago features plenty of changes on the exterior as well as interior. Upon its launch, the 2026 Tata Tiago facelift will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R , Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Citroen C3X , among others.

2026 Tata Tiago facelift: Interior Changes

The most notable modification within the cabin is the transition to a contemporary, layered dashboard layout, replacing the integrated, sweeping structure of the predecessor. This new arrangement incorporates two distinct free-floating digital displays. The main infotainment touchscreen remains unchanged, but now has a sophisticated digital instrument cluster replacing the basic LCD unit on the previous model.

The redesigned centre console also features a premium gloss-black finish and has dual wireless smartphone charging pads. To accommodate this addition, the storage compartment found in the older model has been omitted. The dashboard also integrates newly designed air conditioning vents and a floating control panel housing the existing heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) switchgear. The familiar two-spoke steering wheel remains unchanged.

The refreshed cabin comes with more sophisticated door pads, a front centre armrest and new dual-tone black and grey fabric upholstery. To enhance convenience, the premium trims now get a 360-degree camera system. But some things have been carried over without any updates, like the absence of a rear centre armrest and adjustable headrests.

While these specifics are for the internal combustion engine (ICE) variants, the upcoming Tiago EV is anticipated to feature the same layout with EV-specific accents and colour highlights.

Also Read : 2026 Honda City facelift launched in India; Prices start from ₹11.99 Lakh

2026 Tata Tiago facelift: Engine

The 2026 Tata Tiago facelift is expected to be powered by the same powertrain options being employed by the current model. The standard lineup will continue to offer the 1.2L naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine producing 84.8 bhp. Not only that, but the three-cylinder petrol engine is offered alongside a twin-cylinder CNG variant generating 74.4 bhp. Both engine options are set to receive the 5-speed manual transmission. However, the current trend with Tata cars of providing an AMT transmission for the CNG powertrain can carry over to the 2026 Tiago facelift as well. On the other hand, the Tata Tiago EV facelift may receive upgraded battery packs to deliver an extended driving range.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: