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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 2026 Tata Tiago Facelift And Tiago Ev Facelift Live Launch And Latest Updates: Price, Variants, Colours, Features
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2026 Tata Tiago Facelift and Tiago EV Facelift live launch and latest updates

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 28 May 2026, 10:07 am
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  • Tata Motors is all set to launch the updated Tiago and Tiago EV in India today. Both hatchbacks receive major cosmetic updates, feature additions, and a redesigned cabin aimed at making them feel more premium than before.

Tata Tiago EV now looks sharper than before.
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2026 Tata Tiago Facelift and Tiago EV Facelift live launch and latest updates: The Tiago EV facelift is likely to pack several segment-first features, including a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, rear AC vents, and updated connected technology. While the powertrain options are expected to remain unchanged, Tata could introduce improved charging capabilities and better overall efficiency with the updated electric hatchback.

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28 May 2026, 10:07 am IST

2026 Tata Tiago Facelift and Tiago EV Facelift live launch: Tata continues to back hatchbacks despite SUV dominance

Even as SUVs continue to dominate the Indian passenger vehicle market, hatchbacks like the Tiago and Maruti Suzuki Swift continue to maintain strong monthly sales. Buyers still value hatchbacks for their compact dimensions, ease of use in city traffic, fuel efficiency, and affordability, helping models like the Tiago remain highly relevant in the market.

28 May 2026, 09:59 am IST

2026 Tata Tiago Facelift and Tiago EV Facelift live launch: Additional features expected across higher trims

The updated Tiago range is expected to offer several new convenience features, including rear AC vents, wireless charging, automatic climate control, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, and a 360-degree camera system on higher variants.

28 May 2026, 09:50 am IST

Tiago EV expected to remain one of India’s most affordable EVs

The Tiago EV continues to play an important role in Tata Motors’ EV strategy by offering one of the most accessible entry points into electric vehicle ownership in India. The facelifted version is expected to strengthen its appeal with more features, improved technology, and a more premium cabin experience.

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28 May 2026, 09:38 am IST

2026 Tata Tiago Facelift and Tiago EV Facelift live launch: Petrol and CNG powertrains expected to remain mechanically unchanged

The updated Tiago lineup is expected to continue with the familiar 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Tata is also likely to retain the factory-fitted CNG option, which continues to attract customers looking for lower running costs in urban environments.

28 May 2026, 09:30 am IST

2026 Tata Tiago Facelift and Tiago EV Facelift live launch: Paddle shifters likely to be offered on the Tiago CNG AMT

One of the more interesting updates expected on the facelifted Tiago CNG AMT is the addition of paddle shifters. Tata currently offers paddle shifters on some of its AMT-equipped cars for manual gear control, and their inclusion on the Tiago CNG could help improve driver engagement and it also comes in handy when making quick overtake

28 May 2026, 09:17 am IST

Improved charging experience expected on the Tiago EV

Tata Motors could also introduce refinements to the Tiago EV’s charging system. Faster charging times, improved thermal management, and better battery optimisation are expected to be among the updates introduced with the facelifted model.

28 May 2026, 09:07 am IST

2026 Tata Tiago Facelift and Tiago EV Facelift live launch: Tiago EV's existing battery pack options

The updated Tiago EV is expected to retain the existing 19.2kWh and 24kWh battery pack options. The larger battery variant currently offers a claimed MIDC range of up to 293km, and Tata could further optimise efficiency for better everyday usability.

28 May 2026, 08:56 am IST

Tiago EV facelift could deliver more range without a major price increase

Reports suggest Tata Motors may improve the Tiago EV’s real-world driving range while maintaining similar pricing. The company is expected to achieve this through revised software calibration, improved battery management systems, and enhanced regenerative braking efficiency, and the battery itself might get a slight boost. We have already seen a similar thing happen to the Punch EV. However, nothing is confirmed as of now.

28 May 2026, 08:47 am IST

2026 Tata Tiago Facelift and Tiago EV Facelift live launch: Refreshed exterior styling expected across the lineup

The facelifted Tiago range is expected to feature redesigned front and rear bumpers, revised grille designs, sharper headlamps, and updated tail-lamp detailing. The Tiago EV will continue to feature EV-specific styling cues including a closed-off grille and blue highlights.

28 May 2026, 08:37 am IST

2026 Tata Tiago Facelift and Tiago EV Facelift live launchTata Tiago and Tiago EV launch scheduled for today

The updated Tata Tiago and Tiago EV are set to be launched in India today. Both hatchbacks are expected to receive cosmetic upgrades, additional features, and minor technology improvements while retaining their existing powertrain options. Tata is likely to reveal complete pricing and variant details later during the launch event.

28 May 2026, 08:26 am IST

2026 Tata Tiago Facelift and Tiago EV Facelift live launch: When and where is the new Tiago launching?

Tata Motors is holding an event in Delhi to launch the facelifted version of the Tiago and the Tiago EV. The event will start at 11 AM.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 28 May 2026, 08:26 am IST
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