2026 Tata Punch facelift launched in India; prices start at 5.59 lakh

Tata Motors has launched the Punch facelift in India, with prices starting at ₹5.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model brings noticeable design changes on the outside, a revised cabin layout, added features, and an expanded engine line-up, while continuing with the core strengths of the outgoing Punch.

What’s new on the outside?

The Punch facelift gets a visibly reworked front end. The fascia has been completely redesigned, with the headlamp units now repositioned and housed differently than before, giving the SUV a sharper look. While the side profile remains largely unchanged, Tata has added a new set of alloy wheels to freshen things up.

At the rear, the changes are easier to spot. The tail lamps have been redesigned and are now connected by a full-width LED light bar. The lower section of the rear bumper has also been restyled, rounding off the exterior updates.

What's new on the inside?

The interior of the Punch facelift has been revised, with the dashboard layout now closely aligned with what’s seen on the Punch EV. The overall colour scheme continues in familiar black and white tones, but elements like the air vents have been redesigned for a cleaner look.

• Ultra View HD 26.03 cm touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

• 17.78 cm digital instrument cluster

• Blind spot monitor displayed in infotainment screen

• Voice-assisted electric sunroof with native voice recognition

• Automatic climate control

• Air purifier

• Wireless smartphone charger with Xpress Cool

• Front fast 65W Type-C charger

• 4 speakers and 4 tweeters

• iRA 2.0 with 50+ connected car features

• Ambient lighting

• Auto-dimming IRVM

• Rain-sensing wipers

• Follow-me-home headlamps

A major upgrade is the new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, replacing the earlier 7-inch unit. The instrument cluster has also been updated to a fully digital display, though it remains a 7-inch screen. The steering wheel is now a two-spoke unit, similar to newer Tata models, and for 2026, the Punch also gets a 360-degree camera system.

Same engine, plus a new turbo option

Under the hood, the standard Punch facelift continues with the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine producing 88 hp and 115 Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT.

New for this update is a turbo-petrol variant. This version uses a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that delivers 118 hp and 170 Nm of torque. Prices for the iTurbo variants start at ₹8.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Punch facelift also carries a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating and continues to offer the AMT CNG option, making it India’s first AMT-equipped CNG SUV.

Specification 1.2L Revotron Petrol 1.2L Revotron iCNG 1.2L Turbo Petrol Engine Type 1.2L Revotron, 1199 cc 1.2L Revotron iCNG, 1199 cc 1.2L Turbocharged, 1199 cc Fuel Type Petrol Petrol + CNG Petrol Max Power (PS @ rpm) 87.8 PS @ 6000 rpm CNG: 73.4 PS @ 6000 rpmPetrol: 87.8 PS @ 6000 rpm 120 PS @ 5500 rpm Max Torque (Nm @ rpm) 115 Nm @ 3250 rpm CNG: 103 Nm @ 3500 rpmPetrol: 115 Nm @ 3250 rpm 170 Nm @ 1750–4000 rpm Transmission Options 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 6-speed MT Length × Width × Height (mm) 3876 × 1742 × 1615 3876 × 1742 × 1615 3876 × 1742 × 1615 Wheelbase (mm) 2445 2445 2445 Boot Space (litres) 366 210 366 Tyre Size 195/60 R16 195/60 R16 195/60 R16 Fuel Tank Capacity 37 L Petrol: 37 LCNG: 60 L (water capacity) 37 L

2026 Tata Punch facelift: Variants and Prices

The 2026 Punch will be available in 8 variants. Prices for the base variant with the non-turbo petrol engine and the 5-speed manual start from ₹5.59 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the introductory price and will increase at a later date. The base turbo-petrol variant will be Adventure, and it will be priced at ₹8.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

Model / Variant Revotron Petrol MT Revotron Petrol AMT iCNG MT iCNG AMT iTurbo MT Smart 5.59 – 6.69 – – Pure 6.49 – 7.49 – – Pure + 6.99 7.54 7.99 8.54 – Pure + S 7.34 7.89 8.34 – – Adventure 7.59 8.14 8.59 9.14 8.29 Adventure S 7.94 – 8.94 9.49 – Accomplished 8.29 8.84 9.29 – – Accomplished + S 8.99 9.54 – 10.54 9.79

