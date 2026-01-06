2026 Tata Punch facelift fully revealed ahead of launch on January 13

Tata Motors has just unveiled the Punch SUV ahead of its scheduled launch on January 13. This update of the Tata Punch marks the first comprehensive update since its debut. The 2026 Punch brings visible design revisions, a refreshed cabin with new technology, and a notable mechanical upgrade that introduces a more powerful engine option to the lineup.

Tata Punch facelift: Updated styling

The revised Punch draws inspiration from newer Tata models, including the Punch EV and the updated Altroz, while retaining its own identity. At the front, the micro SUV now features slimmer LED daytime running lights paired with a blacked-out grille. The bumper continues to emphasise ruggedness through heavy black cladding, complemented by an integrated air intake and a silver skid plate. The main headlamps have also been upgraded to LED units, housed in sharper, more angular enclosures.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Tata Punch Facelift 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6 - 11 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Exter 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5.68 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Punch 1299 cc 1299 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Nissan Gravite 1198 cc 1198 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6 - 9 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Renault Kiger 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5.76 Lakhs Compare View Offers Renault Triber 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5.76 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Viewed from the side, changes are minimal, with the most noticeable update being a new set of 16-inch alloy wheels. Tata has also introduced a new shade of blue, visible in official images and teasers. At the rear, the Punch gains connected LED tail-lamps along with a reworked bumper, rounding off the exterior updates.

Connected LED tail-lamps and a revised rear bumper give the updated Tata Punch a more modern and upmarket look.

Tata Punch facelift: Cabin refreshed

Inside, the overall dashboard layout remains familiar, but Tata has introduced several key upgrades. The steering wheel is now a two-spoke unit featuring an illuminated Tata logo. The air-conditioning controls have been revised to touch-based panels, supported by toggle-style switches for fan speed and temperature adjustment.

The Punch also receives new seat upholstery finished in grey and blue tones, a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display, and an upgraded 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with slimmer bezels, bringing it in line with Tata’s newer offerings.

The cabin gets a refreshed feel with a new two-spoke steering wheel, larger touchscreen infotainment system and an all-digital driver’s display.

Tata Punch facelift: New feature list

The facelift adds several features that were previously absent from the Punch. New inclusions include a 360-degree camera system and hill descent control. Other highlights include automatic climate control, cruise control, a six-speaker audio system, keyless entry with push-button start, and a single-pane sunroof.

On the safety front, Tata continues to position the Punch strongly. Six airbags are expected to be standard across variants, along with ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, a rear parking camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Also Read : Tata Motors PV sales rise 22% YoY to 1.71 lakh units in Q3 FY26

Tata Punch facelift: Turbo-Petrol engine

The most significant update comes under the bonnet. For the first time, the Punch will be offered with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, borrowed from the Nexon. This engine is expected to produce around 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque and will be paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.

This new option will sit alongside the existing 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which develops about 87 bhp and 115 Nm, and the CNG variant, which offers roughly 72 bhp and 103 Nm. Transmission options for the non-turbo variants will continue to include a 5-speed manual, with an AMT available on select petrol trims.

Tata Punch facelift: Pricing and Competition

The 2026 Tata Punch facelift is expected to be priced from around ₹6 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will continue to compete in the crowded micro and compact SUV space against rivals such as the Hyundai Exter, Citroën C3, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Ignis, and higher-priced offerings like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: