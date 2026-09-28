2026 Skoda Slavia production commences at Pune facility

Czech automaker Skoda recently announced that it has started production of the updated Slavia at its manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. The facelifted sedan is expected to arrive at dealerships during the upcoming festive season, with its prices likely to be announced in early October.

The 2026 Skoda Slavia receives styling revisions, additional equipment and an automatic gearbox update for the 1.0L TSI variant. The sedan continues with the existing 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI turbo-petrol engines, while the larger engine remains paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

2026 Skoda Slavia: What’s new?

The facelift retains the Slavia’s overall silhouette; however, it has been introduced with several design changes at the front and rear. The sedan gets revised headlights, a redesigned grille and air dam, updated tail-lamps and a new alloy wheel design. The LED daytime running lights also feature a revised signature; at the rear, the Slavia gets sequential turn indicators, with a new trim piece connecting the tail-lamps that carries ‘Skoda’ lettering.

2026 Skoda Slavia: Interior and features

The dashboard layout of the Slavia remains unchanged, but the facelift boasts larger displays and additional equipment. The existing 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system has been upgraded to a 10.1-inch unit, while the previous 8-inch digital driver’s display has been replaced by a larger 10.25-inch screen. Both displays feature updated graphics and functions. However, the Slavia continues to miss out on ADAS.

A 360-degree camera has been added as a feature to the 2026 Skoda Slavia. Additionally, the sedan boasts a rear seat massage function, similar to the one the Kushaq gets. Moreover, the air-conditioning system has been upgraded with a new variable-geometry compressor, which is claimed to improve its cooling performance. The Slavia continues to feature a single-pane sunroof, with a panoramic unit still not available.

2026 Skoda Slavia: Engine and gearbox

The facelifted Slavia continues with the same two turbo-petrol engine options. The entry-level 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine produces 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, while the 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine produces 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. However, the biggest mechanical change comes with the automatic version of the 1.0L TSI, which gets an eight-speed torque-converter automatic transmission, replacing the six-speed automatic gearbox available with the outgoing model. The 1.5L TSI continues to be paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

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2026 Skoda Slavia: Launch and expected price

Bookings for the updated Skoda Slavia are already underway, while the company is expected to announce prices in early October. Deliveries are scheduled to commence during the festive season. The updated Slavia will continue to compete against the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Honda City and Volkswagen Virtus in India's mid-size sedan segment.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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