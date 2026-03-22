2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Which variant should you buy?

The Kushaq facelift has landed in India at a starting price of ₹10.69 lakh with five variants, two turbo-petrol engines, and a new 8-speed torque converter automatic on the 1.0-litre TSI engine. Here's the quick roundup of what each trim actually offers for your money:
Surprisingly solid for a base variant. Where it falls short is tech; the screen is small, the cluster is analogue, and wireless connectivity is absent. The 8AT version gets a few meaningful extras that the manual doesn't.
3-point seatbelts for all passengers with reminders, ISOFIX anchors
Single-pane sunroof
Automatic climate control with air purifier and rear vents
Cruise control and hill hold (AT only)
Paddle shifters (AT only)
Rain-sensing wipers, rear wiper and defogger
Auto-dimming IRVM, anti-glare ORVMs
Rear parking sensors
Automatic LED headlights, DRLs, and LED taillights
Front LED fog lamps with cornering function (AT only)
Powered ORVMs with LED turn indicators
16-inch alloy wheels
Black roof rails (50kg load capacity), roof-mounted spoiler
7-inch touchscreen, wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
6 speakers
Analogue cluster with monochrome MID
Leatherette steering wheel and gear lever (AT only)
Tilt and telescopic steering adjustment
Sliding front centre armrest with storage
All four power windows
12V charging socket for front passengers
Black and Greige fabric upholstery
Front door scuff plates with Kushaq inscription
Boot lamp
Signature
Price: ₹14.59L – ₹15.74L
Powertrains: 1.0 TSI MT / 8AT
The sweet spot of the lineup. The jump from Classic+ is significant; this is where the Kushaq starts feeling like a properly modern SUV.
(Everything in Classic+, plus:)
10.1-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
8-inch digital driver's display
15W wireless phone charger
USB-C ports for front and rear passengers
Cruise control and hill hold (both MT and AT)
LED fog lamps with cornering function (both MT and AT)
Tyre pressure monitoring system
Rear parking camera with static guidelines
Front and rear parking sensors
Keyless entry, electrically folding ORVMs
Illuminated segmented light band on front grille-
Rear LED light bar with illuminated Skoda lettering
Rear fog lamp
17-inch silver alloy wheels
60:40 split rear seats
Rear centre armrest with cupholder, rear parcel shelf
Cooled glovebox, front seat back pockets
Leatherette steering wheel and gear knob (both MT and AT)
Dual-tone interior ambient lighting
Black and beige cabin theme
Sportline
Price: ₹14.74L – ₹15.74L
Powertrains: 1.0 TSI MT / 8AT
Priced almost identically to the Signature, the Sportline doesn't add features; it changes the character. It's a purely aesthetic trim for buyers who want a darker, sportier look.
(Everything in Signature, plus:)
Full black cabin theme
Carbon steel matte dashboard trim
Aluminium pedals
17-inch black alloy wheels
Gloss black trunk garnish
Sportline badge on front fenders and tailgate
Prestige
Price: ₹16.79L – ₹18.79L
Powertrains: 1.0 TSI MT / 8AT / 1.5 TSI DCT
This is where the Kushaq gets genuinely impressive. The first variant to offer the 150 hp 1.5 TSI DCT, and the one where the feature list crosses into near-premium territory.
(Everything in Sportline, plus:)
Panoramic sunroof
Powered and ventilated front seats
Rear seat massage function
6-speaker Skoda sound system with subwoofer and amplifier
Beige leatherette seat upholstery
Leatherette door panels and front centre armrests
Chrome accents on dashboard, handbrake and gear lever surround
Chrome exterior accents
Black and beige cabin theme
Footwell illumination
Anti-theft alarm system
1.5 TSI 7-speed DCT available
Monte Carlo
Price: ₹17.89L – ₹18.99L
Powertrains: 1.0 TSI 8AT / 1.5 TSI DCT
Everything the Prestige has, wrapped in the most distinctive visual identity in the lineup. No manual option available.
(Everything in Prestige, plus:)
Full black cabin with red trims on dashboard and doors
Red stitching on the steering wheel, seats, door armrests and centre armrest
Red-themed driver's display and infotainment UI
Monte Carlo inscription on front door scuff plates
Red stripes on the front grille
Red brake callipers (1.5 TSI only)
Dark chrome exterior door handles
17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
Monte Carlo badge on grille and fenders
Which one should you buy?
If you're in the market for the Kushaq but unsure which variant to choose, select the Signature for the best value. However, the Prestige can be bought if one is looking for comfort and performance, or even the Monte Carlo if one wants to stand out. Most buyers won't need to look beyond the Signature.