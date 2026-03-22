2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Which variant should you buy?

The Kushaq facelift has landed in India at a starting price of ₹10.69 lakh with five variants, two turbo-petrol engines, and a new 8-speed torque converter automatic on the 1.0-litre TSI engine. Here's the quick roundup of what each trim actually offers for your money:

Classic+

Price: ₹10.69L – ₹12.69L

Powertrains: 1.0 TSI MT / 8AT

Surprisingly solid for a base variant. Where it falls short is tech; the screen is small, the cluster is analogue, and wireless connectivity is absent. The 8AT version gets a few meaningful extras that the manual doesn't.

6 airbags, ESC, ABS, EBD, TCS, brake disc wiping

3-point seatbelts for all passengers with reminders, ISOFIX anchors

Single-pane sunroof

Automatic climate control with air purifier and rear vents

Cruise control and hill hold (AT only)

Paddle shifters (AT only)

Rain-sensing wipers, rear wiper and defogger

Auto-dimming IRVM, anti-glare ORVMs

Rear parking sensors

Automatic LED headlights, DRLs, and LED taillights

Front LED fog lamps with cornering function (AT only)

Powered ORVMs with LED turn indicators

16-inch alloy wheels

Black roof rails (50kg load capacity), roof-mounted spoiler

7-inch touchscreen, wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6 speakers

Analogue cluster with monochrome MID

Leatherette steering wheel and gear lever (AT only)

Tilt and telescopic steering adjustment

Sliding front centre armrest with storage

All four power windows

12V charging socket for front passengers

Black and Greige fabric upholstery

Front door scuff plates with Kushaq inscription

Boot lamp

Signature

Price: ₹14.59L – ₹15.74L

Powertrains: 1.0 TSI MT / 8AT

The sweet spot of the lineup. The jump from Classic+ is significant; this is where the Kushaq starts feeling like a properly modern SUV.

(Everything in Classic+, plus:)

10.1-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

8-inch digital driver's display

15W wireless phone charger

USB-C ports for front and rear passengers

Cruise control and hill hold (both MT and AT)

LED fog lamps with cornering function (both MT and AT)

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Rear parking camera with static guidelines

Front and rear parking sensors

Keyless entry, electrically folding ORVMs

Illuminated segmented light band on front grille-

Rear LED light bar with illuminated Skoda lettering

Rear fog lamp

17-inch silver alloy wheels

60:40 split rear seats

Rear centre armrest with cupholder, rear parcel shelf

Cooled glovebox, front seat back pockets

Leatherette steering wheel and gear knob (both MT and AT)

Dual-tone interior ambient lighting

Black and beige cabin theme

Sportline

Price: ₹14.74L – ₹15.74L

Powertrains: 1.0 TSI MT / 8AT

Priced almost identically to the Signature, the Sportline doesn't add features; it changes the character. It's a purely aesthetic trim for buyers who want a darker, sportier look.

(Everything in Signature, plus:)

Full black cabin theme

Carbon steel matte dashboard trim

Aluminium pedals

17-inch black alloy wheels

Gloss black trunk garnish

Sportline badge on front fenders and tailgate

Prestige

Price: ₹16.79L – ₹18.79L

Powertrains: 1.0 TSI MT / 8AT / 1.5 TSI DCT

This is where the Kushaq gets genuinely impressive. The first variant to offer the 150 hp 1.5 TSI DCT, and the one where the feature list crosses into near-premium territory.

(Everything in Sportline, plus:)

Panoramic sunroof

Powered and ventilated front seats

Rear seat massage function

6-speaker Skoda sound system with subwoofer and amplifier

Beige leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette door panels and front centre armrests

Chrome accents on dashboard, handbrake and gear lever surround

Chrome exterior accents

Black and beige cabin theme

Footwell illumination

Anti-theft alarm system

1.5 TSI 7-speed DCT available

Monte Carlo

Price: ₹17.89L – ₹18.99L

Powertrains: 1.0 TSI 8AT / 1.5 TSI DCT

Everything the Prestige has, wrapped in the most distinctive visual identity in the lineup. No manual option available.

(Everything in Prestige, plus:)

Full black cabin with red trims on dashboard and doors

Red stitching on the steering wheel, seats, door armrests and centre armrest

Red-themed driver's display and infotainment UI

Monte Carlo inscription on front door scuff plates

Red stripes on the front grille

Red brake callipers (1.5 TSI only)

Dark chrome exterior door handles

17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Monte Carlo badge on grille and fenders

Which one should you buy?

If you're in the market for the Kushaq but unsure which variant to choose, select the Signature for the best value. However, the Prestige can be bought if one is looking for comfort and performance, or even the Monte Carlo if one wants to stand out. Most buyers won't need to look beyond the Signature.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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