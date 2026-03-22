2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Which variant should you buy?
- Skoda's Kushaq facelift arrives in five variants from ₹10.69 lakh, bringing a new 8-speed automatic, more features, and sharper styling across the range.
The Kushaq facelift has landed in India at a starting price of ₹10.69 lakh with five variants, two turbo-petrol engines, and a new 8-speed torque converter automatic on the 1.0-litre TSI engine. Here's the quick roundup of what each trim actually offers for your money:
Classic+
Price: ₹10.69L – ₹12.69L
Powertrains: 1.0 TSI MT / 8AT
Surprisingly solid for a base variant. Where it falls short is tech; the screen is small, the cluster is analogue, and wireless connectivity is absent. The 8AT version gets a few meaningful extras that the manual doesn't.
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- 6 airbags, ESC, ABS, EBD, TCS, brake disc wiping
- 3-point seatbelts for all passengers with reminders, ISOFIX anchors
- Single-pane sunroof
- Automatic climate control with air purifier and rear vents
- Cruise control and hill hold (AT only)
- Paddle shifters (AT only)
- Rain-sensing wipers, rear wiper and defogger
- Auto-dimming IRVM, anti-glare ORVMs
- Rear parking sensors
- Automatic LED headlights, DRLs, and LED taillights
- Front LED fog lamps with cornering function (AT only)
- Powered ORVMs with LED turn indicators
- 16-inch alloy wheels
- Black roof rails (50kg load capacity), roof-mounted spoiler
- 7-inch touchscreen, wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- 6 speakers
- Analogue cluster with monochrome MID
- Leatherette steering wheel and gear lever (AT only)
- Tilt and telescopic steering adjustment
- Sliding front centre armrest with storage
- All four power windows
- 12V charging socket for front passengers
- Black and Greige fabric upholstery
- Front door scuff plates with Kushaq inscription
- Boot lamp
Signature
Price: ₹14.59L – ₹15.74L
Powertrains: 1.0 TSI MT / 8AT
The sweet spot of the lineup. The jump from Classic+ is significant; this is where the Kushaq starts feeling like a properly modern SUV.
(Everything in Classic+, plus:)
- 10.1-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- 8-inch digital driver's display
- 15W wireless phone charger
- USB-C ports for front and rear passengers
- Cruise control and hill hold (both MT and AT)
- LED fog lamps with cornering function (both MT and AT)
- Tyre pressure monitoring system
- Rear parking camera with static guidelines
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Keyless entry, electrically folding ORVMs
- Illuminated segmented light band on front grille-
- Rear LED light bar with illuminated Skoda lettering
- Rear fog lamp
- 17-inch silver alloy wheels
- 60:40 split rear seats
- Rear centre armrest with cupholder, rear parcel shelf
- Cooled glovebox, front seat back pockets
- Leatherette steering wheel and gear knob (both MT and AT)
- Dual-tone interior ambient lighting
- Black and beige cabin theme
Sportline
Price: ₹14.74L – ₹15.74L
Powertrains: 1.0 TSI MT / 8AT
Priced almost identically to the Signature, the Sportline doesn't add features; it changes the character. It's a purely aesthetic trim for buyers who want a darker, sportier look.
(Everything in Signature, plus:)
- Full black cabin theme
- Carbon steel matte dashboard trim
- Aluminium pedals
- 17-inch black alloy wheels
- Gloss black trunk garnish
- Sportline badge on front fenders and tailgate
Prestige
Price: ₹16.79L – ₹18.79L
Powertrains: 1.0 TSI MT / 8AT / 1.5 TSI DCT
This is where the Kushaq gets genuinely impressive. The first variant to offer the 150 hp 1.5 TSI DCT, and the one where the feature list crosses into near-premium territory.
(Everything in Sportline, plus:)
- Panoramic sunroof
- Powered and ventilated front seats
- Rear seat massage function
- 6-speaker Skoda sound system with subwoofer and amplifier
- Beige leatherette seat upholstery
- Leatherette door panels and front centre armrests
- Chrome accents on dashboard, handbrake and gear lever surround
- Chrome exterior accents
- Black and beige cabin theme
- Footwell illumination
- Anti-theft alarm system
- 1.5 TSI 7-speed DCT available
Monte Carlo
Price: ₹17.89L – ₹18.99L
Powertrains: 1.0 TSI 8AT / 1.5 TSI DCT
Everything the Prestige has, wrapped in the most distinctive visual identity in the lineup. No manual option available.
(Everything in Prestige, plus:)
- Full black cabin with red trims on dashboard and doors
- Red stitching on the steering wheel, seats, door armrests and centre armrest
- Red-themed driver's display and infotainment UI
- Monte Carlo inscription on front door scuff plates
- Red stripes on the front grille
- Red brake callipers (1.5 TSI only)
- Dark chrome exterior door handles
- 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
- Monte Carlo badge on grille and fenders
Which one should you buy?
If you're in the market for the Kushaq but unsure which variant to choose, select the Signature for the best value. However, the Prestige can be bought if one is looking for comfort and performance, or even the Monte Carlo if one wants to stand out. Most buyers won't need to look beyond the Signature.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.
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