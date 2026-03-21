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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Launched; Prices Start From 10.69 Lakh

2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift launched; Prices start from 10.69 lakh

By: Ayush Arya
Updated on: 21 Mar 2026, 13:07 pm
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  • Updated Skoda Kushaq launched in India at 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets a new 8-speed automatic for the 1.0 TSI, added features across variants, while engine options remain unchanged.

2026 Skoda Kushaq

Skoda has introduced the updated Kushaq in the country, with prices starting at 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The refreshed model brings changes across variants, along with added features, new transmissions, and a bigger equipment list.

New Skoda Kushaq: Engine Specifications

The Kushaq continues with two turbo-petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre TSI produces 115hp and 178 Nm, and is now offered with both a six-speed manual and a new eight-speed torque converter automatic. Skoda claims fuel efficiency figures of 19.66km/l for the manual and 19.09km/l for the automatic.

The larger 1.5-litre TSI develops 150hp and 250Nm, paired with a seven-speed DSG gearbox. This version returns a claimed 18.72km/l and continues to feature Active Cylinder Technology, which shuts down two cylinders under light load conditions to improve efficiency.

New Skoda Kushaq: Variants

The updated Kushaq is available in five trims: Classic+, Signature, Sportline, Prestige and Monte Carlo. The entry-level Classic+ now includes six airbags, LED lighting, a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers and an electric sunroof.

Higher trims add features such as a larger infotainment screen, digital cockpit, ambient lighting and connected tech. The Prestige variant introduces ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a premium audio system and a rear seat massage function.

The Monte Carlo version carries cosmetic changes, including blacked-out exterior elements, red accents and a sportier interior theme. It is available with both engine options, though the 1.0 TSI is offered only with the automatic in this trim.

Also Read : Skoda Kushaq Facelift Review: The Emperor turns on the style

New Skoda Kushaq: Safety Features

On the safety front, the Kushaq retains its 5-star Global NCAP rating and now comes with over 40 safety features, with some additions standardised across variants.

Skoda is also offering a standard ownership package called Super Care, which includes a 4-year/100,000km warranty, four years of roadside assistance and scheduled maintenance benefits for a limited period.

Variant

1.0 TSI MT

1.0 TSI AT

1.5 TSI DSG

Classic+ 10.69 lakh 12.69 lakh
Signature 14.59 lakh 15.59 lakh
Sportline 14.74 lakh 15.74 lakh
Prestige 16.79 lakh 17.59 lakh 18.79 lakh
Monte Carlo 17.89 lakh 18.99 lakh

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 21 Mar 2026, 13:07 pm IST
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