2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift launched; Prices start from 10.69 lakh

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The Kushaq continues with two turbo-petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre TSI produces 115hp and 178 Nm, and is now offered with both a six-speed manual and a new eight-speed torque converter automatic. Skoda claims fuel efficiency figures of 19.66km/l for the manual and 19.09km/l for the automatic.
The larger 1.5-litre TSI develops 150hp and 250Nm, paired with a seven-speed DSG gearbox. This version returns a claimed 18.72km/l and continues to feature Active Cylinder Technology, which shuts down two cylinders under light load conditions to improve efficiency.
The updated Kushaq is available in five trims: Classic+, Signature, Sportline, Prestige and Monte Carlo. The entry-level Classic+ now includes six airbags, LED lighting, a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers and an electric sunroof.
Higher trims add features such as a larger infotainment screen, digital cockpit, ambient lighting and connected tech. The Prestige variant introduces ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a premium audio system and a rear seat massage function.
The Monte Carlo version carries cosmetic changes, including blacked-out exterior elements, red accents and a sportier interior theme. It is available with both engine options, though the 1.0 TSI is offered only with the automatic in this trim.
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On the safety front, the Kushaq retains its 5-star Global NCAP rating and now comes with over 40 safety features, with some additions standardised across variants.
Skoda is also offering a standard ownership package called Super Care, which includes a 4-year/100,000km warranty, four years of roadside assistance and scheduled maintenance benefits for a limited period.
Variant
1.0 TSI MT
1.0 TSI AT
1.5 TSI DSG
|Classic+
|₹10.69 lakh
|₹12.69 lakh
|—
|Signature
|₹14.59 lakh
|₹15.59 lakh
|—
|Sportline
|₹14.74 lakh
|₹15.74 lakh
|—
|Prestige
|₹16.79 lakh
|₹17.59 lakh
|₹18.79 lakh
|Monte Carlo
|—
|₹17.89 lakh
|₹18.99 lakh
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