2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift launched; Prices start from 10.69 lakh

Skoda has introduced the updated Kushaq in the country, with prices starting at ₹10.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The refreshed model brings changes across variants, along with added features, new transmissions, and a bigger equipment list.

New Skoda Kushaq: Engine Specifications

The Kushaq continues with two turbo-petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre TSI produces 115hp and 178 Nm, and is now offered with both a six-speed manual and a new eight-speed torque converter automatic. Skoda claims fuel efficiency figures of 19.66km/l for the manual and 19.09km/l for the automatic.

The larger 1.5-litre TSI develops 150hp and 250Nm, paired with a seven-speed DSG gearbox. This version returns a claimed 18.72km/l and continues to feature Active Cylinder Technology, which shuts down two cylinders under light load conditions to improve efficiency.

New Skoda Kushaq: Variants

The updated Kushaq is available in five trims: Classic+, Signature, Sportline, Prestige and Monte Carlo. The entry-level Classic+ now includes six airbags, LED lighting, a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers and an electric sunroof.

Higher trims add features such as a larger infotainment screen, digital cockpit, ambient lighting and connected tech. The Prestige variant introduces ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a premium audio system and a rear seat massage function.

The Monte Carlo version carries cosmetic changes, including blacked-out exterior elements, red accents and a sportier interior theme. It is available with both engine options, though the 1.0 TSI is offered only with the automatic in this trim.

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New Skoda Kushaq: Safety Features

On the safety front, the Kushaq retains its 5-star Global NCAP rating and now comes with over 40 safety features, with some additions standardised across variants.

Skoda is also offering a standard ownership package called Super Care, which includes a 4-year/100,000km warranty, four years of roadside assistance and scheduled maintenance benefits for a limited period.

Variant 1.0 TSI MT 1.0 TSI AT 1.5 TSI DSG Classic+ ₹ 10.69 lakh ₹ 12.69 lakh — Signature ₹ 14.59 lakh ₹ 15.59 lakh — Sportline ₹ 14.74 lakh ₹ 15.74 lakh — Prestige ₹ 16.79 lakh ₹ 17.59 lakh ₹ 18.79 lakh Monte Carlo — ₹ 17.89 lakh ₹ 18.99 lakh

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