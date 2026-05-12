2026 Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: The premium SUV I would choose with my own money

With the recent updates brought to the Skoda Kodiaq, the market for premium SUVs has become more interesting. It now contends directly with the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, which comes with a significantly higher starting price. The comparison becomes more meaningful when the Skoda Kodiaq is judged in its 7-seater Sportline and Selection L&K trims. That matters because Volkswagen’s Tayron R-Line is also a full-size, three-row SUV, and the two sit much closer in positioning than the entry Kodiaq.

Here's how they compare on paper, and the pick I would go for if I were spending from my own pocket:

2026 Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Price gap

The biggest difference between the two SUVs is pricing. Skoda has priced the Sportline at ₹44.99 lakh and the Selection L&K at ₹46.99 lakh, while the Tayron R-Line has also been launched at an introductory price of ₹46.99 lakh. (All prices ex-showroom). While both SUVs share turbo-petrol powertrains and premium positioning, the gap in pricing and equipment could influence buyer preferences.

Volkswagen is assembling the Tayron R-Line locally at its Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar facility in Maharashtra through the CKD route to maintain competitive pricing in the segment. Even then, the Tayron R-Line sits nearly ₹2 lakh above the 7-seater Kodiaq's entry price.

2026 Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Engine and performance

Both SUVs use a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with a DSG automatic gearbox, but the drivetrains are not identical. The Kodiaq is offered with a 2.0 TSI engine making 150 kW, which is about 201 bhp, and it comes with 4x4 capability. The Tayron R-Line uses a 2.0L TSI EVO petrol engine with 204 PS, or about 201 bhp, paired with Volkswagen’s 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system.

The Kodiaq focuses more on balanced luxury and everyday usability, while the Tayron R-Line appears to target buyers looking for a sportier driving experience within the full-size SUV category.

Also Read : Volkswagen Tayron R-Line colour options detailed ahead of 2026 launch

2026 Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Cabin and features

The Kodiaq Sportline and L&K focus on comfort and family-friendly practicality. Skoda lists a 32.77 cm touchscreen, a 26.03 cm Virtual Cockpit, a three-row layout and ADAS for both trims. The Selection L&K goes further with front ventilated seats, front massage seats and a 360-degree area view camera.

The Tayron R-Line brings a more tech-heavy cabin. Volkswagen highlights a 15-inch infotainment screen, ambient lighting with 30 colours, a panoramic sunroof, Varenna leatherette seats, heated, ventilated and massage front seats, and 850 litres of boot space. It also gets matrix LED lighting, Park Assist Plus and R-Line styling details

2026 Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Safety package

Skoda has now equipped the Kodiaq Sportline and Selection L&K with ADAS, nine airbags and a 360-degree camera. The brand says the system in these trims includes functions such as Lane Assist, Side Assist, Front Assist and Exit Warning, while the SUV also gets Driver Attention Alert, Intelligent Park Assist and Hill Descent Control.

Volkswagen counters with nine airbags and 14 Level 2 ADAS functions on the Tayron R-Line. The model also carries a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating globally, which adds weight to its safety case.

Also Read : 2026 Skoda Kodiaq vs Toyota Fortuner specification comparison: price, engine, features, safety

2026 Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Position in the segment

The Kodiaq enters the market as a comparatively value-focused premium SUV with a lower price and extensive comfort equipment. The Tayron R-Line, meanwhile, positions itself as Volkswagen’s flagship seven-seater SUV in India with a stronger emphasis on sporty styling, performance credentials and advanced technology.

Comparing the two SUVs on paper, the pick for me would be the Skoda Kodiaq in its L&K trim, solely for the more premium appeal that it offers with its L&K badging.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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