2026 Renault Triber vs Nissan Gravite spec comparison: engine, features, price

The budget MPV segment has been growing with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga , Toyota Rumion , Renault Triber , Kia Carens Clavis and Nissan Gravite , coming into prominence. The growth of the segment has highlighted that the Indian customers want a car which is not only budget-friendly, but also comfortable and has the ability to seat seven people at times. Renault recently updated its MPV offering, the Triber, while Nissan launched its MPV offering, the Gravite, earlier this year. While both cars remain identical, which budget MPV is better? Let’s find out:

Both the Renault Triber and Nissan Gravite share a 71 bhp engine and similar tech features. While the Gravite is more affordable, the Triber offers significantly larger expandable cargo space.

Renault Triber vs Nissan Gravite: Engine

The Renault Triber is powered by a 1.0L three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed AMT transmission. The company offers the AMT transmission on the top Emotion variant.

The Nissan Gravite is powered by the same 1.0L three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, powering the Triber, producing 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission and a five-speed AMT transmission. The Japanese automaker offers the AMT transmission on two variants, namely N-Connecta and Tekna.

Renault Triber vs Nissan Gravite: Features

The 2026 Renault Triber gets a list of multiple features, including multifunction steering with mounted audio and call controls, a driver seat armrest, driver seat height adjustment, rear defogger, electrically foldable ORVMs, an 8-inch touchscreen digital infotainment system, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, cooled glovebox, auto headlamps, push button start/stop, among others.

The Nissan Gravite, on the other hand, is no pushover when it comes to features. The feature list of the Nissan Gravite includes an 8-inch touchscreen digital infotainment system, steering-mounted audio and call controls, driver seat height adjuster, cruise control, wireless charger, rain-sensing wipers, walk away lock and approach unlock, driver centre armrest, electrically foldable ORVMs and cooled glovebox, among others.

Also Read : 2026 Renault Triber gets new features; Prices now start from ₹5.80 lakh

One of the major differences between the Nissan Gravite and the 2026 Renault Triber is its expandable boot space. While the former boasts an expandable boot space of up to 625 litres, the Renault Triber gets an expandable boot space of up to 1,065 litres. The extra boot space is courtesy of the foldable second row of the Triber, which has been added with the 2026 update.

Renault Triber vs Nissan Gravite: Price

The Renault Triber has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹5.80 lakh (ex-showroom), with the range going all the way up to ₹8.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nissan Gravite, on the other hand, has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹5.65 lakh (ex-showroom), with the range going all the way up to ₹8.33 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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