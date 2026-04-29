2026 Renault Triber gets new features; Prices now start from 5.80 lakh

French automaker Renault has launched the model year 2026 Triber in India, priced at ₹5.80 lakh (ex-showroom), a hike of ₹4,000 compared to the previous model, which was priced at ₹5.76 lakh (ex-showroom). Not only does the Renault Triber boast a new price tag, but it also gets new features and technology.

Renault’s 2026 Triber launches at ₹ 5.80 lakh, featuring upgraded entry and mid-level trims. The versatile seven-seater gains automatic climate control and enhanced technology while retaining its efficient 1.0L petrol engine.

The company states that the 2026 Renault Triber is focused towards making its comfort and features accessible to Indian customers by enriching the entry-level and mid-level variants with upgrades.

The Renault Triber 2026 is equipped with features including an 8-inch touchscreen digital infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a modern dual-tone dashboard, completely foldable second-row seats, and an expandable boot space of 1,065 litres, among others.

2026 Renault Triber: Variants-wise Feature Additions

The Evolution variant is placed above Authentic, which is the base variant. It is upgraded with steering-mounted audio and phone controls, day and night adjustable IRVM, and a rear room lamp.

The Techno variant is placed below Emotion, which is the top variant. It receives key upgrades, including a driver seat armrest, driver seat height adjuster, rear defogger, 12V socket for the third row, two front tweeters, and electric foldable ORVMs. The top-end Emotion variant, on the other hand, is equipped with all-new automatic climate control for enhanced comfort with a starting price of ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom).

2026 Renault Triber: Standard Safety Features

The Renault Triber 2026 continues to offer a comprehensive 21 standard safety package, including six airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), tyre pressure monitoring system, and electronic stability control, among other features.

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2026 Renault Triber: Engine

The 2026 Renault Triber is still powered by a 1.0L three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 71 bhp and peak torque of 96 Nm, paired with a five-speed manual and an AMT transmission. While the manual transmission is available on every variant, the AMT transmission is only available with the top Emotion variant.

Commenting on the launch, Francisco Hidalgo Marques, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Renault India, said, “The second-generation Renault Triber has been celebrated as the ultimate family car in the segment, and with this thoughtful upgrade, we’ve taken practicality and comfort to the next level. By introducing segment-first features like automatic air conditioning, full-fold second-row seats with best-in-class boot space, and the standard one-touch tumble function for easy third-row access, we are reaffirming our commitment to delivering value to our customers."

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