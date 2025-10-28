HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News All New Renault Duster To Make Republic Day Debut In India: Compact Suv Returns After 4 Year Gap

All-new Renault Duster slated for Republic Day debut in India after 4-year gap

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 28 Oct 2025, 13:26 pm
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon

  • The much-awaited Renault Duster will mark its return to the Indian SUV market on January 26, 2026, after being discontinued in 2021. 

Renault Duster
Renault India has confirmed that the Duster SUV will return to the Indian market with a Republic Day debut
Renault Duster
Renault India has confirmed that the Duster SUV will return to the Indian market with a Republic Day debut
Get Launch Updates on
Renault Kardian arrow icon
Notify me

Renault India has finally confirmed that the long-awaited Duster SUV will launch in India, marking its return to our shores after being discontinued in October 2021. The 2026 Renault Duster is scheduled to be unveiled on Republic Day, January 26, 2026, and it will be the first product to be launched under the brand’s International Game Plan 2027 in India. Sold under the Dacia banner globally, the 2026 Duster shares its underpinnings with the recently unveiled Nissan Tekton.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon
Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

The Renault Duster is a household name among Indian buyers. Originally launched in India in 2012, the first-gen model is credited with having kicked off the compact SUV trend that has now captivated the global passenger vehicles market. It was discontinued as it grew outdated in the face of competition from the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. While the second-gen Duster launched globally in 2017, Renault skipped bringing it over to India. For 2026, the Duster will arrive in its third and current generation, which has been in production since 2023.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5.76 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Renault Kardian (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault Kardian
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Renault Duster 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault Duster 2025
Engine Icon1499 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Renault Kwid Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault Kwid EV
₹ 5 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 4.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Renault Bigster (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault Bigster
Engine Icon1299 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 13 - 18 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Commenting on the occasion, Stephane Deblaise, CEO Renault Group India, said “Renault Duster is more than just a name – it’s a true legend. A symbol of adventure, reliability and innovation, its comeback shows our commitment to the Indian market and our desire to offer vehicles that meet the needs of our customers. New Renault Duster will rely on its iconic heritage while adopting a modern design, advanced technology and enhanced performance."

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 28 Oct 2025, 13:26 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.