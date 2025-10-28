All-new Renault Duster slated for Republic Day debut in India after 4-year gap

Renault India has finally confirmed that the long-awaited Duster SUV will launch in India, marking its return to our shores after being discontinued in October 2021. The 2026 Renault Duster is scheduled to be unveiled on Republic Day, January 26, 2026, and it will be the first product to be launched under the brand’s International Game Plan 2027 in India. Sold under the Dacia banner globally, the 2026 Duster shares its underpinnings with the recently unveiled Nissan Tekton.

The Renault Duster is a household name among Indian buyers. Originally launched in India in 2012, the first-gen model is credited with having kicked off the compact SUV trend that has now captivated the global passenger vehicles market. It was discontinued as it grew outdated in the face of competition from the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. While the second-gen Duster launched globally in 2017, Renault skipped bringing it over to India. For 2026, the Duster will arrive in its third and current generation, which has been in production since 2023.

Commenting on the occasion, Stephane Deblaise, CEO Renault Group India, said “Renault Duster is more than just a name – it’s a true legend. A symbol of adventure, reliability and innovation, its comeback shows our commitment to the Indian market and our desire to offer vehicles that meet the needs of our customers. New Renault Duster will rely on its iconic heritage while adopting a modern design, advanced technology and enhanced performance."

