2026 Range Rover Autobiography launched at 1.60 crore, locally assembled in India

British automaker Land Rover has launched the Range Rover Autobiography at ₹1.60 crore (ex-showroom). The company has started locally assembling the Range Rover Autobiography in India, with the variant being offered with a 3.0L engine available with petrol and diesel options, and a 4.4L V8 engine option still being offered as the CBU (completely built-up unit).

2026 Range Rover Autobiography: Exterior

The 2026 Range Rover Autobiography variant boasts subtle detailing over the Range Rover Sport with highlights, including 22-inch forged alloy wheels with a satin black finish, red brake callipers, and Autobiography badging. In addition to that, the Autobiography gets soft-close doors and a dynamic exterior pack.

The exterior elements of the 2026 Range Rover Autobiography included a powered tailgate with gesture control, laminated glass power-folding outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs) with heated function, and auto-dimming functions, among other features. The multiple colour options available in Borasco Grey, Ostuni Pearl White, Santorini Black and Carpathian Grey.



The flagship trim boasts a suite of advanced chassis and handling technologies, including electronic active differential with torque vectoring by braking, all-wheel steering, configurable terrain response programs, and dynamic air suspension with dynamic response pro.

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2026 Range Rover Autobiography: Engine

The Range Rover Sport Autobiography is powered by a 3.0L petrol and diesel engine, which is locally assembled in India. The D350 diesel engine produces 346.19 bhp and 700 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, and the P400 petrol engine produces 394 bhp and 550 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The 2026 Range Rover Autobiography accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.5 seconds and boasts a top speed of 242 kmph. The engine output figures are similar to the Dynamic HSE variant in both petrol and diesel figures. Not only that, but the CBU imported version of the 2026 Range Rover Autobiography is offered with a 4.4L V8 engine producing 522.74 bhp and 750 Nm of torque. Moreover, the 4.4L V8 engine-powered Range Rover Autobiography accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.5 seconds and boasts a top speed of 250 kmph.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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