2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S launched in India at 3.80 crore

Porsche has launched the updated 911 Turbo S in India at a starting ex-showroom price tag of ₹3.80 crore. Globally debuted at IAA Mobility 2025 held in Munich a few months ago, the 2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S is the most powerful 911 yet with its T-Hybrid system paired to the flat-six at the rear axle. It finally reaches our shores in the sole Coupe variant, with deliveries to begin in 2026.

Category Details Price (Ex-showroom, India) ₹ 3.80 crore Body Style Coupe (2-door) Powertrain 3.6-litre flat-six hybrid with T-Hybrid system Power Output 711 bhp Torque 800 Nm Transmission 8-speed PDK automatic with integrated electric motor Drivetrain Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) 0–100 kmph 2.5 seconds Top Speed 322 kmph Kerb Weight 1,725-1,800 kg Chassis & Brakes Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes – 420 mm (front), 440 mm (rear) Wheels & Tyres 20-inch front / 21-inch rear centre-lock alloys Exterior Features Active front diffuser, air intakes on rear arches, Turbonite accents, ducktail spoiler Interior Trim Turbonite finish with GT Sport steering wheel Seats Electrically adjustable sports seats Infotainment Digital instrument cluster with touchscreen, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S: Hybrid performance

The 2026 Turbo S is the most powerful 911 yet with its 3.6-litre flat-six mated to electric turbochargers and an 8-speed gearbox

Being the first Turbo S to embrace hybridisation has only proven to work out in its favour, since Stuttgart has a different philosophy when it comes to electric power. The 3.6-litre flat-six hybrid motor has been carried over from the 911 Carrera 4 GTS, but it gets one extra turbocharger that results in 701 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque.

While the run-of-the-mill turbocharger in your daily driver directly compresses exhaust gases to provide additional power, the one in the 2026 Turbo S uses an integrated electric motor in between the turbine and the compressor. This makes for a wastegate-free design and eliminates turbo lag.

The 8-speed PDK also features an integrated electric motor powered by the high-voltage battery. With this, the coupe can shoot from a standstill to 100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds, topping out at 322 kmph. These figures make more sense when held against its Nürburgring lap time of 7:03.9, almost 14 seconds faster than the previous version.

2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S: Design and interior

The 2026 911 Turbo S brings premium interiors and can be highly personalised via the Manufaktur programme

The 911 Turbo S is set apart from the regular Carrera with its wider stance and overall sportier elements. It features a front active air diffuser, air intakes on the rear wheel arches, and new 20-inch front and 21-inch rear centre-locking wheels. These are fitted with the largest disc brakes ever on a Porsche-badged coupe, measuring 420 mm at the front and 440 mm at the rear. The tail section is rounded off with a ducktail spoiler and a sportier rear diffuser, while the exterior detailing and wheels are finished in Turbonite.

The cabin features a Turbonite interior trim as well, and it covers the GT Sport steering wheel, instrument cluster, centre console, and the dashboard with the analogue clock. Interiors are plush and extremely customisable via the Manufaktur programme, and Porsche has equipped the Turbo S with features such as electrically adjustable sports seats, a digital cluster and a touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control and more.

