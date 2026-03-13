2026 Nissan X-Trail launched in the UK, will it come to India?

Japanese automaker Nissan has unveiled the 2026 X-Trail in the UK market. This update comes on the back of the SUV completing 25 years of its existence in the global automotive market.

2026 Nissan X-Trail: Exterior Update

The front fascia of the 2026 Nissan X-Trail features a wider, cleaner V-Motion grille, giving the SUV a greater visual presence. In addition to that, the SUV gets 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels on the Tekna variant. Not only that, but the updated Nissan X-Trail gets glossy black lower bumpers, wheelarch surrounds, side sills and mirrors.

The refreshed front grille and side vents are flanked by recontoured lower bumpers and increased body-colour coverage at the rear. At the rear, the SUV gets new full-LED taillights, while two new exterior colours, Sukomo Blue and Coastal Dune (both available in two-tone) complete the exterior updates.

2026 Nissan X-Trail: Interior Update

The updated X-Trail’s cabin is equipped with new materials, including chestnut brown quilted leather upholstery, a brown wood-effect console trim, and a synthetic leather option. Additionally, the SUV gets heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, three-zone air conditioning, a 12.3-inch infotainment system, along with a 40-20-40 second row split and a 10-speaker BOSE sound system.

The infotainment system comes with Google built in, allowing owners to use voice commands to access climate control, navigation or other apps from the Play Store or App Store without a smartphone connection. Notably, the SUV gets a 3D around view monitor including a specialised ‘invisible hood’ view for the driver to easily navigate through tight spots or rocky terrain, showing the exact position of the front wheels.

2026 Nissan X-Trail: Engine

The 2026 X-Trail model continues to utilise Nissan’s e-POWER hybrid system, providing an electric-drive feel. This is paired with the e-4ORCE all-wheel-drive system for better stability and grip.

The SUV is available in a two–wheel drive setup as well as a four-wheel drive setup. The former makes 204 hp and 330 Nm of torque, while the latter makes 213 hp and 330 Nm of torque from the ICE engine with an additional 195 Nm of torque from electric motors.

2026 Nissan X-Trail: India-bound?

The Nissan X-Trail is currently an active part of the Japanese automaker’s product portfolio in India, having added a budget MPV, the Gravite, recently. An updated Nissan X-Trail is expected to be launched later this year, but the timeline is not clear yet. The Nissan X-Trail has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹49.92 lakh owing to its CBU roots, rivalling the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster, among others.

