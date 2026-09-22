2026 New Mahindra Thar OG launched at 10.32 lakh; Gets more power and new features

Mahindra has launched the updated Thar in India with prices starting at ₹10.32 lakh (ex-showroom). The three-door SUV continues with the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, 2.2-litre diesel and 1.5-litre diesel engines, but the petrol and 2.2-litre diesel versions now produce more power and torque. The brand has also changed the name of the SUV to Thar OG.

The Thar OG also gets a revised frame, a wider track, an electronic locking differential and new terrain modes. Mahindra is also offering six airbags, front parking sensors and four-wheel disc brakes.

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More power and a new frame

The 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine now produces 119 kW, or around 162 bhp, along with 330 Nm of torque. The 2.2-litre mHawk diesel develops 111.9 kW, or around 152 bhp, and 330 Nm. The 1.5-litre D140 diesel continues to produce 87.2 kW, or around 119 bhp, and 300 Nm.

Mahindra has moved the Thar to the fourth-generation M Glyde frame. The company says the new frame has higher torsional stiffness and is stronger than before. The changes have also allowed Mahindra to offer electronic power steering as standard.

The Thar OG now has a 60 mm wider track. Mahindra has also changed the suspension damping, with the updated SUV getting what the company calls DaVinci damping. For off-road driving, the Thar now comes with an electronic locking differential. Sand, Snow and Mud terrain modes have also been added.

More safety features and exterior changes

The updated Thar gets six airbags, front parking sensors and disc brakes on all four wheels. Its electronic stability programme has also been updated to ESP 9.3. The system includes Vehicle Dynamics Control, Traction Control, Roll Over Mitigation and Hill Hold Control. Hill Descent Control, Brake Disc Wiping and Electronic Brake Refill are also part of the package.

There are a few changes to the exterior as well. The SUV gets a new grille and redesigned front and rear bumpers, along with LED DRLs, LED headlamps and LED tail lamps. It is now available with 19-inch alloy wheels wrapped in all-terrain tyres.

Inside, the Thar OG gets truffle brown leatherette seats and a softer armrest. Mahindra has also added a new ZXT variant to the range. The company says this variant gets 15 additional features. Pricing for the updated Thar starts at ₹10.32 lakh (ex-showroom).

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