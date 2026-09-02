2026 Mitsubishi Pajero globally unveiled, set to rival Toyota LC Prado, Ford Everest

Mitsubishi Motors has unveiled the fifth-generation Pajero at its global premiere, marking the return of one of the Japanese automaker’s most iconic SUV nameplates. The redesigned model has been positioned as a new-generation flagship that aims to combine the Pajero’s renowned off-road credentials with greater comfort, refinement and premium appeal.

The new Pajero will be manufactured at Mitsubishi Motors’ production facility in Thailand. Thailand will be the first market to receive the SUV, followed by Japan and Australia during fiscal 2026. From fiscal 2027 onwards, Mitsubishi plans to introduce the new-generation Pajero across approximately 100 countries, including markets in ASEAN, Latin America and the Middle East.

Mitsubishi Pajero: History

The Pajero nameplate was first introduced in 1982 as a rugged cross-country 4WD designed to deliver off-road performance, durability and reliability without compromising on everyday usability. The SUV went on to become popular among outdoor enthusiasts and played a role in Japan’s recreational vehicle boom during the 1990s. The Pajero recorded cumulative production of more than 3.29 million units and developed a global following across more than 170 countries and regions across four generations.

Mitsubishi Pajero: Exterior

The fifth-gen Mitsubishi Pajero boasts a futuristic design with bold exterior proportions. The stance is that of a proper SUV, while the premiumisation of the SUV is evident from its exterior. The front boasts a faux connected tail lamp, all the way to the centre of the front of the SUV. The Mitsubishi logo in the centre splits the connected headlamps. The DRLs’ shape itself is unconventional, giving the SUV a distinct look, along with the grille in the front, which boasts horizontal slats. The headlights have been placed under the horizontal slats of the DRL and look like projector LED units. The bumpers are chunky and rugged, which add to the appeal of the SUV.

Mitsubishi Pajero rear

The A-pillars have been blacked-out to give the SUV more contrast. The rear section of the SUV features the same faux connected LED taillamp design as the front DRLs, the only difference being that the ‘PAJERO’ lettering splits the taillamp. In addition, it gets a blacked-out roof, blacked-out roof rails, blacked-out B- and C-pillars of the SUV, a rear wiper and a defogger.





Mitsubishi Pajero: Interior

Furthermore, the premium theme continues on the inside with an emphasis on comfort, functionality and ease of use for the passenger. It gets an integrated dual-screen display, a multifunction four-spoke steering wheel, plush leather on the dashboard, physical buttons for air-con controls and a terrain mode selector in the centre console, among other features. It also features Mitsubishi’s Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC) system, which integrates acceleration, cornering and braking control to provide predictable and precise handling.

Mitsubishi Pajero interior

Off-road capability is further supported by the Super Select 4WD-II system, which is designed to provide strong traction away from paved roads while maintaining usability in everyday driving conditions. The SUV also employs a highly rigid ladder-frame chassis and a specially tuned suspension system aimed at maintaining tyre contact with the road across challenging terrain.

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“Under our Mid- to Long-Term Vision for the 2030s, we aim to enhance customer satisfaction and corporate value by developing distinctive products and strengthening our brand, while further reinforcing what makes Mitsubishi Motors unique. The all-new Pajero is the first model to bring this vision to life. As our flagship model, it will lead not only the Pajero series to follow, but the entire Mitsubishi Motors lineup. Evolved with a new level of refinement, the all-new Pajero is a premium cross-country SUV that drivers can rely on in any situation. We will introduce the model to markets around the world in phases, and we hope customers will look forward to its arrival," said Keisuke Kishiura, president and chief operating officer of Mitsubishi Motors.

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