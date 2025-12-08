HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 2026 Mg Hector Facelift Official Teaser Revealed: Here’s What You Should Know

2026 MG Hector facelift officially teased: Here’s what you should know

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Dec 2025, 19:24 pm
  • JSW MG Motor India has released the first teaser for the 2026 Hector facelift, previewing updated styling, a more premium cabin and continued petrol and diesel options.

2026 MG Hector
The upcoming 2026 Hector is set to bring cosmetic and feature updates under JSW MG Motor's new direction
2026 MG Hector
The upcoming 2026 Hector is set to bring cosmetic and feature updates under JSW MG Motor’s new direction
JSW MG Motor India has dropped its first official teaser for the 2026 Hector facelift, announcing its return for the new model year with a set of cosmetic updates to renew its appeal. The MG Hector was the first SUV from the company in India, and it will now bring a revised design philosophy for a more premium positioning in the market. This will be the SUV’s first major update since MG Motor partnered with JSW Group.

The Hector is among the most important models for the brand in India, having accounted for a great chunk of overall sales in the past. In recent months, it has gradually dropped down the ranks despite playing a key role in establishing the MG name on our shores. With its latest update, the company aims to refresh the nameplate and bring back its appeal within a highly-competitive segment.

2026 MG Hector: Design changes

While the teaser clip remains tight-lipped about the updates, test mules of the Hector facelift have been spotted on Indian roads, revealing clues on what to expect. The latest update will bring a revised exterior design with updated bumpers for a bolder presence. New design elements culminate in an updated front fascia with a revised grille. The signature LED setup has been retained, as is the case for the Hector’s overall silhouette. The 2026 model will, however, get new designs for its alloys, which have seemingly grown in size to 19-inch units.

2026 MG Hector: Interior and features

The 2026 Hector is largely expected to retain its current tech suite but will grow more premium and feature-rich with a few potential additions. These include ventilated rear seats and an updated user interface for its displays. The SUV will continue to carry a panoramic sunroof, digital cluster, ambient lighting, wireless charging, a powered driver seat, and an air purifier, among other features. However, its connected tech suite is likely to be upgraded with new features alongside a broader set of ADAS functions.

Also Read : Cricket-player Shafali Verma takes delivery of the MG Cyberster

2026 MG Hector: Powertrain options

The Hector SUV will continue to be offered with two powertrain options: a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine or a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine. The petrol unit delivers 141 bhp and 250 Nm of torque and can be had with a 6-speed manual or a CVT. The diesel mill churns out 167 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, limited to the 6-speed manual gearbox.

First Published Date: 08 Dec 2025, 19:24 pm IST

