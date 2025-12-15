2026 MG Hector facelift launched; Prices start at 11.99 lakh

MG Motor India has launched the facelifted Hector in India, with prices starting at ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the introductory pricing, limited to a few units, although the brand has yet to specify the exact number. The Hector was first introduced in the Indian market in 2019 and has since received multiple updates. It was the first car to offer a panoramic sunroof in the segment and a vertical touchscreen infotainment system. It now comes with a range of cosmetic changes and some feature updates to set it apart for the new model year.

What has actually changed this time?

This latest iteration marks the SUV’s third facelift. The most substantial update came in 2023, when MG revised both the exterior styling and the feature list. The 2026 update is comparatively minor, focusing mainly on cosmetic changes to keep the Hector competitive in a segment that has seen several new and updated rivals.

On the outside, the most noticeable change is at the front. The Hector now features a new Aura Hex front grille that retains the overall shape of the outgoing model but switches to a vertical hexagonal pattern, replacing the earlier diamond mesh design. The front bumper has also been reworked, with revised chrome detailing around the air dam.

From the side, the SUV remains unchanged in terms of silhouette. MG has, however, introduced a new design for the alloy wheels. They continue to be 18-inch units, similar in size to the previous model. At the rear, the Hector gets a new LED tail-lamp cluster along with a restyled rear bumper, while the rest of the design remains largely the same. MG has also added a new blue paint option to the Hector’s colour palette.

Inside the cabin: familiar layout, small updates

The Hector facelift brings I-swipe gesture control for the 14-inch vertical infotainment that has been carried over from the previous version

Inside, the Hector facelift carries forward the existing cabin layout. It continues to offer a 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster and a 14-inch vertically oriented touchscreen infotainment system at the centre of the dashboard. For this update, MG has revised the upholstery and interior colour themes and has also made updates to the infotainment software.

Powertrain options stay the same

Powertrain options remain unchanged. The Hector continues to be offered with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 141 hp and 250 Nm of torque, and a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine producing 167 hp and 350 Nm of torque. The petrol engine is available with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT, while the diesel engine is offered exclusively with a 6-speed manual transmission.

MG Hector facelift: Pricing

The new Hector will continue to be available in 5,6, and 7-seater options

The five-seater Hector facelift is priced from ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Style variant with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit (MT). The range goes as high as ₹18.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Savvy Pro variant with the same engine mated to a CVT.

The seven-seater Hector Plus has been launched in two variants, starting at ₹17.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Sharp Pro variant with the manual gearbox. The top-spec Savvy pro with the CVT is priced at ₹19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). MG Motor India is yet to unveil the prices for the diesel-powered variants.

