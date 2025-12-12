2026 MG Hector debuts December 15: Top 5 highlights of the upcoming facelift

The 2026 MG Hector will launch in India on December 15, 2025, carrying a range of cosmetic and feature updates to renew its appeal for the upcoming model year. Launched in 2019 as the first offering from MG Motor, the SUV has played a major role in establishing the brand in India, but has recently dwindled in sales charts amid stiff competition. For 2026, the Hector looks to move to a more premium positioning in the market and regain buyer demand with its updated proposition. With an unveiling right around the corner, here’s a detailed look at the top 5 highlights of the upcoming MG Hector facelift :

Design:

The Hector’s update will largely centre around a facelift, which brings a range of cosmetic changes for the exterior. These include a larger front grille for a bolder on-road presence as well as tweaked bumpers at both the front and rear. The SUV will continue to carry its premium chrome accents and retain the overall LED setup with minor potential tweaks to the taillight. The 2026 update will also see it putting on new designs for its alloy wheels, expected to grow to 19-inch units.

Interior:

While not much is yet known about the interior changes, the Hector facelift is expected to bring similar updates to its cabin. It is expected to bring new upholstery options and colour schemes to refresh its appeal among buyers in the compact SUV segment. It will feature an update to its infotainment interface, while the vertical display itself remains unchanged.

Feature updates:

The upcoming 2026 Hector is set to bring cosmetic and feature updates under JSW MG Motor’s new direction

The 2026 Hector will retain its current tech suite but is expected to grow more premium and feature-rich with a few possible upgrades. Among these are new ventilated rear seats. The SUV will carry over the same creature comforts, including a panoramic sunroof, a digital cluster, ambient lighting, wireless charging, a powered driver seat, and an air purifier, among other features.

Safety suite:

The Hector facelift is expected to remain largely unchanged on the safety front, bringing over its standard suite of 6 airbags, electronic stability control, blind spot monitoring with a 360-degree camera, parking sensors, EPB with auto-hold, TPMS, and hill driving aids. The SUV will continue to feature a Level-2 ADAS suite, which is likely to be expanded with more features.

Powertrain options:

The new Hector SUV will retain the same two powertrain options under the hood. These include a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine. The petrol engine pushes out 141 bhp and 250 Nm of torque and can be configured with a 6-speed manual or a CVT. The diesel mill is limited to the 6-speed manual gearbox, delivering 167 bhp and 350 Nm of torque.

